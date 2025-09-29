A young Scottish lawyer was found brutally murdered in her Los Angeles apartment in a case that has horrified both the UK and the US.

Prosecutors allege that her husband, Jonathan Renteria, 25, killed her after mocking her post-pregnancy weight. The killing has reignited debate about postpartum abuse and the pressures women face after childbirth.

A Promising Legal Career Cut Short

The victim, June Bunyan, 37, originally from the Isle of Arran, had moved to California to pursue a career in law. She recently established Renteria Paralegal Services, specialising in immigration law, and was described by her family as compassionate and hardworking.

In a statement, her relatives said: 'June's life was cut short so far from home, and we are now faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing her back to the UK'.

Her life was tragically cut short on 11 September 2025, when her decomposing remains were discovered in the couple's Los Feliz apartment. According to ABC News, police were alerted after Renteria was found bleeding from a self-inflicted wound in a Ventura County motel bathtub, alongside a handwritten confession.

A Chilling Confession and Gruesome Discovery

In the note, Renteria wrote: 'My wife, June Renteria, is deceased in her apartment. I kill her. I am truly sorry.' The address on the back of the note led authorities to the couple's home, where they were met with the stench of decomposition. Inside, June's body was found with her arms and legs severed, stuffed into bin bags in the bathroom.

Surveillance footage from 5 September showed Renteria leaving the apartment with their one-month-old daughter, then returning hours later carrying garbage bags. Prosecutors believe this was part of an attempt to dispose of the remains.

Motive Rooted in Abuse and Body Shaming

Court documents reveal that the couple had argued over June's 'failure to lose weight following her pregnancy.' During a police interview, Renteria allegedly admitted to placing her in a rear-naked chokehold before killing her. Neighbours confirmed that June had confided in them about the abusive nature of her relationship.

Arielle Miller, a neighbour, said June had confided in her about feeling unhappy in her marriage and described her husband as controlling and verbally abusive. 'She was trying to leave, and that's when he killed her,' Miller told KTLA.

She also recalled Renteria making frequent comments about June's body and weight during her pregnancy, adding that the brutality of the murder continues to haunt her.

Legal Proceedings and Public Reaction

Renteria has been charged with murder and additional counts under California's Health and Safety Code, including mutilation and disinterment. He is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles on $4 million (£2.98 million) bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for 18 November.

The case has sparked outrage and sorrow across Scotland and the wider UK. June's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help repatriate her remains and cover legal expenses. They described her as a 'beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend' whose life was stolen in a moment of senseless violence.

A Broader Conversation on Postpartum Abuse

June's murder has reignited conversations around postpartum body shaming and domestic abuse. Advocacy groups are calling for greater awareness and support for women facing emotional and physical abuse after childbirth.

As the investigation continues, June Bunyan's death serves as a stark reminder of the lethal consequences of unchecked domestic violence and the damaging cultural pressures imposed on new mothers.