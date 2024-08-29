As the global mobile accessories market, estimated at USD 93.34 billion in 2023, continues to expand at a CAGR of 6.80%, driven by the proliferation of low-cost smartphones and advanced functionalities, PanzerGlass is meeting consumer demands for cutting-edge protection and sustainable practices. The CARE line features upgraded drop protection of up to 4.8 meters, an anti-yellowing guarantee, and is made from 100% recycled plastic, combining strength and sustainability in a sleek design.

"From the start, we wanted CARE to be the first choice for consumers looking to protect their phones while also making a positive impact on the environment," said Michael Broend, Vice President for Marketing at PanzerGlass. "By listening to our community, we've shaped a product that not only meets their needs for durability and style but also aligns with their values of sustainability and self-expression."

The CARE by PanzerGlass line also addresses the growing trend of functional and fashionable mobile accessories. With its slim, stylish design and added features like a kickstand for hands-free use, CARE merges protection with convenience. It reflects PanzerGlass's unwavering commitment to innovation and consumer insights, assuring you of a product that aims to enhance the lifetime value of your mobile devices.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the CARE line stands out in the market with its first-of-its-kind anti-yellowing guarantee, ensuring that the products maintain their aesthetic appeal over time. This innovation directly responds to consumer concerns about the longevity and appearance of their phone accessories.

As the mobile accessories market continues to grow, PanzerGlass is positioned to lead with products that protect and promote sustainability and personal expression. With CARE by PanzerGlass, consumers can confidently protect their devices while contributing to a more sustainable future.

About PanzerGlass

Founded in 2013, PanzerGlass has quickly established itself as a leader in mobile device protection, offering a range of products that combine durability, style, and environmental responsibility. With a presence in 70 countries and a commitment to sustainability, PanzerGlass continues to innovate and set new standards in the industry. The company is part of Juhl Bach Holding Group, one of Denmark's largest family-owned holding companies.