Financial management is tough, tricky, and time-consuming. Yet, it is essential, especially following the uncertainties of the pandemic and the rising interest rates due to inflation. Though you can manage your spending by moving to locations with the lowest cost of living, everyone needs to be more aware and intentional with their purchases and know-how higher interest rates can impact their finances immediately and during the tenure of their loans.

Financial literacy is an important skill for everyone to learn. Knowing the best financial management tools also helps in managing personal finance. The use of accounting software and helpful tools is especially needed if you don't have a lot of time to sit down and manage your finances yourself.

To help you manage your finances, here are the best user-friendly finance management software and apps to use:

Starling aimed to fix what is broken in banking – by building Britain's first digital bank. With all the convenience it offers, it has been recognized as the Best British Bank for 2018 to 2021, voted the Best Current Account Provider five years in a row, and winner of The Which? Banking Brand of the Year for 2021 and 2022. All these accolades build the reputation of this app to be one of the best user-friendly financial management tools to help track your finances.

Starling Bank's best features: Visibility into your financial situation is important in building healthy money habits. The Starling Bank app provides instant notifications to help you track every incoming and outgoing transaction. This makes it easy to track payments received and money spent, allowing users to be familiar with their spending habits. The app also has no fees for overseas transactions and provides 24/7 support.

Retirement can be a stressful time if you are not prepared for it. On top of following the tips for a stress-free retirement, you'd also want to be prepared financially. Penfold helps you reach your retirement years without worries about your pension by providing both workplace and personal pension options. This means no matter your source of income right now, you can build your retirement funds with ease.

In a nutshell, Penfold lets you forget all the stress associated with investing so that you can focus on your pension.

Penfold's best features: With its intuitive interface, it's a powerful tool that gives you complete visibility into your savings to have full control over your pension. It also has a user-friendly customer service ready to assist with any concerns. Through the workplace pension option, companies can help their employees secure their financial future. Meanwhile, the personal option allows private savers to set up, top up and combine their accounts in minutes.

To manage your finances wisely and let your capital grow, you need to be smart in your investment choices. Here enter Personal Capital's finance tools, including a robo-advisor for portfolio management. Personal Capital has been recognized by Investopedia as the Best for Portfolio Management in 2020 and named by The New York Times as the "tool to beat" in 2019.

As of September 2022, it has $20.5B+ assets under management. With millions of users trusting this personal finance management tool with their assets, you know you're in good hands if you give it a try. It can be equally useful for first-time investors looking to build their portfolios and those looking for more complicated investment strategies.

Personal Capital's best features: Offers free net worth tracking and retirement planning software that anyone can use with ease. With this tool, you get a bird's-eye view of your finances and save and spend smarter. You can also simulate and plan your retirement using its retirement planner.

Learning the basics of personal finance management can be taught at an early age. Adults and retirees can benefit from knowing the building blocks early on, especially in finance and investing. Remember, time plays a crucial part in growing your investments. This makes GoHenry one of the best financial management tools and educational apps for kids. Gohenry is a kids' debit card and financial education app that teaches children how to manage their money. This helps them avoid going into debt later on in life.

GoHenry's best features: GoHenry's main objective is to provide in-app learning for kids that can provide real-world benefits. The app has built-in Money Missions, which guide, motivate and encourage kids and teens to be financially healthy. Parents find peace of mind through the companion app that allows them to track their kids' progress and set flexible financial goals for their teens. They also receive real-time spending notifications for visibility into their children's financial decisions.

Traveling poses unique challenges to your finance management. When traveling overseas, there are currency conversion charges for most transactions. These additional charges may hit you hard financially if you are not aware of them from the get-go. A travel debit card such as Currensea provides super-low foreign exchange fees, giving you the freedom to go anywhere you want while reducing ATM withdrawals and in-person transactions by 85%.

Currensea's best features: As the U.K.'s first direct debit travel card, it works with all major U.K. high-street banks and enables you to save on transactions in 180 currencies. Currensea offers free withdrawals of up to £500 per month at ATMs worldwide. You don't need to create a new bank account to take advantage of Currensea's features. It connects to your bank account to remove the hassle of setting up and managing multiple accounts or pre-loading another card. If you are worried about the carbon emissions your travel contributes, you may also use Currensea to offset part of your travel by contributing a percentage of your savings to remove ocean plastic or plant trees.

For your immediate financial questions and needs, the personal finance tool Cleo is here to help. The chatbot helps with your finances and lowers money-related stress. This accounting software also helps make money conversations go more smoothly thanks to its casual language. But don't let that fool you. Cleo uses encryption like banks, so you know you're in good hands. Cleo manages your account in read mode and never stores your login details. Plus, you're covered by a $250k pledge

Cleo's best features: If you want the truth about your financial habits with no sugar-coating, Cleo's roast mode can be a fun way to learn about your spending habits. It also has a hype mode, which gives you encouragement about your commendable spending patterns. Cleo also helps you manage your finances through its smart save, swear jar, round-ups, and set-and-forget tools.

Long-term investments are the key to your financial freedom. With a financial management tool and wealth builder easily accessible through your phone, you can plan for your future starting today. Moneyfarm is also accessible through its website. On both platforms, you can get the advice of their experts on the best investment strategies to make. Moneyfarm boasts over 90,000 smart investors using their tools and over £2.4 billion invested. Its products include Stocks & Shares ISA, Private Pension (SIPP), Junior ISA and General Investment Accounts.

Moneyfarm best features: Grants access to your financial consultant and helps you combat inflation with a globally diversified portfolio. You can easily track your investments through the app and receive real-time market insights from their chief investment officer. It is designed around your financial goals and fits the needs of anyone regardless of investment appetite. They also have a calculator to help you figure out how much you will pay to manage a certain amount you're willing to invest.

Another one of the best financial management tools parents will love, RoosterMoney helps send allowances to kids to teach them the value of spending wisely. It opens family conversations about good financial habits. Given that financial literacy can be a daunting topic for a child, the app provides fun and useful educational content to its young audience in an engaging way. Resources for parents are also available to guide them in teaching their kids valuable money lessons useful for life.

RoosterMoney's best features: Teaches kids valuable money habits with tools already familiar to them. It has a star chart fit for kids aged 3 and above, a virtual money tracker for kids aged 5 and above, and a chore manager for all ages. With its Pocket Money Index, RoosterMoney shows parents a snapshot of the pocket money habits of kids from 4 to 14 years old across the globe.

