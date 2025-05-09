Young US adults still believe in the American Dream of becoming financially successful by working hard and finding happiness. However, many remain doubtful of its achievability due to economic roadblocks, per UCLA's Center for Scholars and Storytellers report.

The report surveyed 1,500 people aged between 14 and 27 and found that 86% still like the idea of the American Dream and want to pursue it. However, 60% think it would be a difficult journey, primarily due to economic obstacles.

'Young people today still really want financial security and independence, but many feel like the cards are stacked against them and the system is rigged,' said Yalda Uhls, adjunct professor in psychology at UCLA. 'It's no wonder messaging around "class consciousness" went viral in the aftermath of the United Healthcare CEO shooting, and why those conversations are being continued amid President Trump's inauguration and wildfires consuming countless homes in LA and beyond.'

Interestingly, younger generations are redefining the aspects of the American Dream. For many, it means prioritising good mental and physical health, followed by financial stability, becoming a homeowner, and getting married. Around half of the survey respondents said social media has the biggest influence on their idea of the American Dream and many were inspired by the lifestyles of people like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban is a Strong Believer in the American Dream

In a recent TikTok video, billionaire Mark Cuban said every generation faces economic challenges and volatility that make it difficult for them to achieve the American Dream. 'Every generation has this mess,' he said.

He recalled the high unemployment rate of 10% when he graduated from Indiana. Back then, Cuban decided to visit Dallas to learn about cutting-edge technologies. He also sought to teach the technologies to others, but that idea didn't work for him at first. The Shark Tank star then started a business, and within two years, he got a call from the bank that it was about to crash, putting all funds in business accounts at risk. Cuban was able to secure the money but had to start his business from scratch. He followed the same strategy of learning new technologies and offering related services and was finally successful after several years of stock market crashes and recessions.

Cuban's point is GenZ is well-positioned to become financially successful with the emergence of artificial intelligence. 'GenZ has the best chance to live the American Dream,' he said.

The new technologies coming out every day can help GenZ create more opportunities because the technologies have the power to drive change across the world. Cuban said if he were 16 or 21, he would have dedicated every spare minute to learning about AI technologies.

The best part about AI is that learning about it, developing apps or foundational models, and even using it to monetise creative projects doesn't require a massive investment. One can learn from their phones with a simple internet connection, according to Cuban.

He noted that AI is changing how businesses work, people communicate, education, healthcare, and security. Although Cuban has seen many technologies in the past decades, he believes AI is the real deal, and people who tap into it first can lead industries and companies to new heights.