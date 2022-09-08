This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

Are you planning to set up a private limited company but don't know where to start? This checklist is here to help ensure that you have everything that you need before you start with the formation of a company.

Generally speaking, there are eight types of companies in the UK:

Community Interest Company

Company Limited by Guarantee

Industrial and Provident Society (IPS)

Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Private Company Limited by Shares (LTD)

Public Limited company (PLC)

Royal Charter (RC)

Unlimited Company (UNLTD)

This article will focus on a private limited company, which limits the liability of the shareholders of the company and has shares that aren't freely transferable. It basically ensures that the members' liability is only limited to their company stake through commitments or investments. This protects the members' assets should the business fail down the line.

Here, you will find the benefits of a private limited company, the cost of registering a company, the taxes a limited company has to pay, and the amount of time it takes to set up a limited company.

The Benefits of a Private Limited Company

There are several private limited company advantages that have made this type of company more and more popular in recent years.

Limited Liability

As touched upon earlier, a private limited company entails limited liability. This keeps the members' assets safe should the business fail later on. If the company ends up going bankrupt, for example, the owners will only be liable for however much money they invested, to begin with. The money of the company, on the other hand, will stay with the company. This would be beneficial for new businesses since it will protect their assets as needed.

Easy Way to Raise Money

Without a doubt, it can be hard for businesses to raise money. However, private limited companies don't have it too hard because they can easily attract investors with their credibility. They can do this by taking out loans and issuing bonds or new shares. Private limited companies usually have an easier time getting funding because potential investors won't have to manage the business every day.

Flexible Management

If you want to stay in full control of your operations with just a small amount of people around you, a private limited company would be a good choice, especially if you don't have the resources for a public limited company.

Professional Image

If your goal is to attract investors or customers, a private limited company will give you that professional image that you need to do so. Private limited companies are generally seen as established and credible. If you have a letterhead and other essentials set up, it will also make your business look more trustworthy.

These are just some of the benefits of being a limited company, making it a good option for any kind of business.

What is the Cost of Registering a Company?

3 to 6 Hour Online Formation (Subject to Companies House workload)

Call Answering + Business Telephone Number - Free for 1 Month

Companies House £12.00 Filing Fee Included

Email Copy of Certificate of Incorporation

Email Copy of Company Registration Document with First Entries

Email Copy of Memorandum & Articles of Association

Email Copy of Share Certificate(s)

Free Online Company Manager to Maintain your Companies

Free Online & Telephone Support for the Life of your Company

Printed & Bound Memorandum & Articles of Association

Printed Certificate of Incorporation

Printed Share Certificate(s)

Ready-to-Trade Company (Limited by Shares)

How Much Tax Does a Limited Company Pay?

If it looks like your limited company will be turning over more than £85,000 within the next year, you are legally required to register your company for VAT as well. If it is less than that, then you may do so voluntarily.

How Long Does It Take to Set Up a Limited Company?

Setting up a limited company isn't actually as difficult as you might think. All you have to do is fill out a form online, which will only take around five minutes. Other than that, you will need at least one shareholder and one director (this can be the same person), a registered office, and at least one issued share per shareholder. You don't need any documents nor do you need to sign anything.

Are you planning on setting up a limited company?