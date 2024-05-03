Basma Hameed is the CEO of Basma Hameed Clinic, home to an elite team of professionals internationally recognised for their ground-breaking scar camouflage work.

When she was just two years old, Hameed suffered an accident that left her with third-degree burns. While the toddler received treatment at the hospital, Hameed was told that her face would be visibly scarred for the rest of her life.

"As you can imagine, growing up was very challenging. I couldn't walk into a room without people staring at my face. This resulted in me turning to makeup at an early age, and what started as a simple fascination quickly evolved into a deep passion," Hameed told International Business Times UK. "What intrigued me the most was the confidence makeup gave me, but that would be shattered every time I went to a beauty store. I hated that I was bucketed into a category."

In an attempt to hide her scarring, at 17 years old, Hameed experimented with a range of dermal techniques.

After she developed a first-of-its-kind procedure called "scar camouflage," the clinic founder registered her first company before her 18th birthday. The Scar Camouflage Procedure is a technique that reduces scarring and restores natural skin colour.

While practising as a permanent makeup artist apprentice at a younger age, Hameed said she had already "learned everything about the technique of implanting pigments into the skin."

"I used my knowledge of makeup and mixing colours to create my skin tone pigment. I also used my face to test this procedure," she said. "The results were incredible. For the first time, I finally felt confident in my skin. That's when I knew that this procedure was real and could really help people and make a difference in their lives."

The Basma Hameed Clinic founded two decades ago, has since become a trusted name globally and has seen more than 20,000 clients, including a-list celebrities, members of the British royal family, and business leaders.

Did you ever aspire to be an entrepreneur?

Hameed: As a teenager, I struggled to get hired at a cool, fun job. So, I told myself I would create my dream job and be in charge. I registered my first company at 17 years old, and although it was extremely difficult, I enjoy the challenges of owning your own business.

What was the motivation behind Basma Hameed Clinic?

Hameed: I always felt so embarrassed pulling out the foundations from my purse that was "suited" for me - they were always so clinic-looking. That's why I promised myself I would start my own makeup brand at a young age. One that included everyone and never made someone feel left out because of their appearance.

I'll never forget this - one of my doctors looked at me and told me that this was as good as my life was going to get and that I should take my money and move to an island. Can you imagine telling a young teenager that their life is basically worth nothing because they had a scar?

What is your experience with third-degree burns?

Hameed: Growing up with third-degree burns on half of my face was a journey filled with challenges that seemed insurmountable at times. I learned early on that the world could be a cruel and unforgiving place, where appearances often overshadowed the beauty within. Yet, amidst the pain and the stares, I discovered a resilience I never knew I possessed.

Makeup became more than just a tool; it was my armour, my shield against the world's harsh realities. And in the process, I discovered a passion that would shape my outward appearance and define the essence of who I am.

How did your personal experiences help you build your business?

Hameed: Having gone through the challenges of living with third-degree burns on half of my face, I intimately understood the struggles faced by individuals with visible scars or skin conditions.

By combining my firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by those with visible scars with my expertise in makeup artistry, I was able to establish a business that not only provided exceptional results but also fostered a sense of community and belonging.

Ultimately, my personal experiences served as the driving force behind the mission of my business: to help individuals embrace their uniqueness, celebrate their beauty, and reclaim their confidence.

How does scar camouflaging work?

Hameed: Scar camouflage treatment is the customisation of skin tone pigments implanted into the scar tissue over a series of treatments to eliminate discolouration. We can improve the scar tissue's colour and texture without further damaging the area.

Why do you think scar camouflaging is so essential?

Hameed: Through my clinics, I have witnessed my customisable procedure's positive impact on my client's confidence. Clients who have undergone the Scar Camouflage Procedure have reported a significant boost in self-esteem and a newfound sense of empowerment. They no longer feel the need to hide or feel self-conscious about their skin.

The positive impact of the Scar Camouflage Procedure extends beyond physical appearance, with clients expressing gratitude for the emotional and psychological benefits it has brought into their lives.

What advice would you give to other aspiring entrepreneurs?

Hameed: Embrace your uniqueness and leverage your personal experiences as a source of strength. Recognise that challenges and setbacks are inevitable on the path to success, but how you respond to them truly matters. Stay resilient, remain adaptable, and never lose sight of your passion and purpose.

Surround yourself with a supportive network of mentors, peers, and advisors who can offer guidance and encouragement. Be willing to take risks, but also be mindful of the importance of calculated decision-making.

Above all, remember that failure is not a reflection of your worth but an opportunity for growth and learning. Stay true to yourself, trust in your abilities, and never underestimate the impact your unique perspective and experiences can have on the world.