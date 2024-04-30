According to Kai Cowen, a 24-year-old bartender, hostess, and waitress from Atlanta, US, hospitality workers can earn up to $5,000 monthly by picking up shifts on the freelance staffing platform FrontHouz.

FrontHouz, listed as the most profitable platform for workers in the US, is an on-demand platform that allows workers in the food and beverage industry to pick up last-minute shifts for free.

In a bid to boost her income, alongside being a full-time carer for her aunt and pursuing a dance career, Cowen said that the platform was "crucial for me to continue working while being there for my family."

The 24-year-old revealed that she met Starr Douglas, the CEO of FrontHouz, in February last year.

"I worked at a restaurant that often had slow days and was unhappy with my schedule," Cowen said. "This meeting was a turning point for me."

While Cowen said that employers often request her "due to my high rating on the platform, FrontHouz allows hospitality staff members to pick up shifts on a first-come, first-served basis.

"My shifts mainly involve serving or bartending, though I occasionally take on busser or hostess roles. The variety is one of the things I love about this platform — I get to work in different settings like upscale event centres, bars, and fine dining restaurants," Cowen added.

The platform also provides hospitality workers a "pre-shift training" feature before they start a shift.

"It provides a 360-degree view of each establishment and its menus, cocktails, seating charts, weekly specials, and more," Cowen said.

"It's been rewarding financially as well," the 24-year-old continued, explaining that FrontHouz doesn't take a cut from the worker's wages, paid immediately after a shift is completed, and instead charges restaurants to use the app.

While she has been working regularly, around 22 shifts per month, Cowen said: "My earnings break down to an average of more than $5,500 a month."

The platform, which hosts vacancies for all front-of-house positions, including bartenders, servers, service assistants, baristas, hosts, barbacks and food runners, encourages venues to advertise shifts to tackle the current hospitality staffing crisis in the US.

Official data published by The National Restaurant Association found that the US food and beverage industry lost around 2.5 million workers in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After creating an account on FrontHouz, which requires a short biography and references to relevant work experience, workers are instructed to wait for their account to be approved.

"It's essential to have a professional profile that details all your previous experience to attract higher-end venues," Cowen said. "If you can travel, expanding your job search radius by X miles or more could also significantly increase the number of available gigs."

To new FrontHouz users, the 24-year-old also advised: "Promptness in picking up shifts is crucial; if you find a suitable shift, it's wise to secure it quickly to avoid missing out on the opportunity."

"Checking the FrontHouz app at specific times, like each morning or before a dinner rush, is a strategic move. This is often when new shifts are posted, giving you the advantage of being among the first to apply."