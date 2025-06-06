Concerns are mounting among celebrities and LGBTQ+ advocates following reports that a vital LGBTQ+ suicide prevention hotline could face defunding.

A leaked draft of a budget proposal allegedly from the Trump administration suggests the removal of federal support for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's specialised LGBTQ+ Youth Services.

This potential funding cut has sparked widespread alarm, prompting a strong response from high-profile figures in entertainment and advocacy.

Celebrities including Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, and Daniel Radcliffe have publicly voiced their opposition, urging US officials to safeguard mental health services for LGBTQ+ youth.

Celebs Urge Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline

The Trevor Project—a leading non-profit organisation focused on suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ young people—issued a powerful open letter condemning the proposed funding withdrawal. More than 100 celebrities have signed the letter, calling on the Trump administration and members of Congress to preserve funding in the upcoming 2026 federal budget.

Notable signatories include Jamie Lee Curtis, singer Troye Sivan, NBA legend Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, alongside other influential artists and creators. The letter stresses the unique responsibility of public figures to speak out in defence of vulnerable communities.

'As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility,' the letter reads. 'And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent,' the letter further reads as reported by The Guardian.

The main goal of the open letter is to urge the Trump administration and Congress to protect funding in the 2026 budget. The Trevor Project argued that the LGBTQ suicide hotline is very important since there are over 1.8 million young LGBTQ members in the US who are considering suicide every year.

'To every LGBTQ+ young person reading this: you are not alone. We see you. We value you. You have the right to feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as you are,' said the non-profit organisation in the open letter.

LGBTQ+ Helpline Supports Thousands Daily

The LGBTQ+ specialised branch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was introduced in 2022 under President Joe Biden's administration. Since its launch, it has responded to over one million crisis contacts—averaging more than 2,100 calls, texts, and chats per day.

Experts and advocacy groups point to disproportionately high suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth as a reason to protect the hotline. Research indicates that a suicide attempt occurs every 45 seconds in the US, with LGBTQ+ individuals at significantly higher risk due to discrimination, isolation, and lack of access to affirming mental health care.

In response to the proposed budget changes, LGBTQ+ organisations are launching emergency fundraising campaigns to maintain service continuity. The Trevor Project is encouraging supporters to sign their open letter and spread awareness across social media platforms. Those wishing to help can visit the organisation's website to add their name.

As of now, the Trump campaign and related officials have not issued a formal response to the open letter. However, if the current budget proposal moves forward, the defunding of LGBTQ+ youth services could begin as early as 1 October 2025.