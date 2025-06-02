Jojo Siwa's status as an LGBTQ+ icon has once again become a talking point, following a steamy 'bed scene' with reality TV star Chris Hughes. But what does this mean for her identity and relationship status? Let's take a closer look at the latest developments and what they reveal.

The Bed Scene That Sparked Speculation

Earlier this week, Chris Hughes, known from Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother UK, posted an intimate Snapchat photo of himself and Jojo Siwa cuddled up in bed. In the snap, Hughes is shirtless, tenderly kissing Siwa's forehead while she sleeps, according to USA Today. The image, captioned 'Sleepinnn beauty,' was quickly deleted, but not before it had circulated widely online.

The photo instantly fuelled speculation about the pair's relationship, with many fans and media outlets questioning if it signalled a new romantic chapter for Siwa. The timing of the snap, paired with their close friendship on reality television, has certainly set tongues wagging.

Jojo Siwa's Relationship Status – What We Know

The pair first crossed paths on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April, where they were seen sharing flirtatious moments. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions, including a recent trip to Mexico, where Hughes supported Siwa during her tour.

However, Jojo Siwa has denied that Hughes is her boyfriend. Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, she said their connection isn't exclusive, and she sees him more as a close friend than a romantic partner. This ambiguity has only added fuel to the rumours, leaving fans to wonder whether their relationship is genuine or simply a convenient publicity boost.

Public opinion remains divided. Some supporters are thrilled at the prospect of Siwa and Hughes together, while others question the authenticity of their chemistry. With both parties tight-lipped about their true relationship status, speculation is likely to continue.

Jojo Siwa's Evolving LGBTQ+ Identity

Jojo Siwa's personal journey with her sexuality has been as dynamic as her career. She first came out in 2021, initially identifying as pansexual, and later stating she was a lesbian. However, during her time on Celebrity Big Brother UK, Siwa shared a new perspective on her identity.

'I think I've always told myself I'm a lesbian... I realise, "Oh, I'm not a lesbian, I'm queer,"' she said during the 22 April livestream of Celebrity Big Brother UK. Siwa also mentioned using any pronouns and feeling a connection with nonbinary individuals, though she has not formally adopted that label.

This evolving identity has sparked questions from some fans about whether Siwa still identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community. In reality, her journey reflects the fluid nature of modern identity, with many people feeling more comfortable in embracing labels that can shift over time.

The Impact on Her LGBTQ+ Status

The release of the bed scene with Hughes has reignited debates around Siwa's place within the LGBTQ+ community. Critics have questioned whether her relationship with a man signals a departure from her queer identity. However, Siwa's own words make it clear that she continues to identify as queer—an inclusive term that still firmly places her within the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

What these headlines really highlight is the complexity of personal identity in the modern age. Siwa's experiences show that sexual orientation and gender identity are deeply personal and can evolve over time, without invalidating the past.

Online Buzz and Reactions

Naturally, the public has had plenty to say about Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes' apparent romance, with social media flooded with reactions ranging from disbelief to outright hilarity. Many people were quick to point out the irony, saying things like 'I thought she was gay 😂' or 'Imagine making a big deal about being a lesbian and then this 😂😏.' Others were more sceptical, claiming it's all 'for the reality show and the money,' while some couldn't help but mention that Hughes 'sets my pretty accurate gaydar off.' Amidst all the chatter, there were also reminders that 'grown adults not understanding what bisexual means 🤣🤣🤣' says more about people's confusion than about Siwa's evolving identity.

These reactions highlight the confusion and curiosity around Siwa's relationship status and her place in the LGBTQ+ community. They also serve as a reminder of just how quick the public is to weigh in when it comes to high-profile relationships, especially those involving LGBTQ+ figures.

Conclusion

Jojo Siwa's relationship with Chris Hughes, though undeniably captivating to the public, does not erase her identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Her evolving labels—from pansexual to lesbian to queer—demonstrate an ongoing journey of self-discovery, rather than a departure from her roots.

As Siwa continues to navigate her place in the spotlight, her story serves as a powerful reminder that identity is rarely fixed, and it's up to each person to define what feels authentic to them.