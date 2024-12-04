The brutal killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has left his family devastated and shocked, with new revelations from his wife suggesting the attack may have been linked to threats he received regarding healthcare coverage. Thompson, 50, was fatally shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday morning in what police are calling a targeted attack.

A Targeted Assassination

Thompson was gunned down at 6:45 a.m. outside the hotel on 6th Avenue, hours before he was set to address an investor meeting about UnitedHealthcare's 2025 financial outlook, which projected revenues exceeding £375 billion ($450 billion). Witnesses reported seeing the masked attacker waiting outside the hotel and targeting Thompson as he emerged. The gunman fired multiple shots, striking him in the chest and leg, before fleeing on a bicycle toward Central Park.

Despite police efforts, the suspect remains at large. Described as a white male wearing a cream jacket, black face mask, black and white trainers, and a grey backpack, the attacker has prompted a city-wide manhunt. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is offering a £7,800 ($10,000) reward for information leading to the suspect's capture.

Family's Tragic Loss

Thompson's wife, Paulette "Pauley" Thompson, revealed that her husband had been receiving threats in the weeks leading up to his death. Speaking to NBC News, she said, "There had been some threats. I don't know the details, but it was something about a lack of coverage. Brian mentioned it, but I didn't think it was serious." She also noted that police informed her the attack was premeditated.

Paulette, a practising physical therapist with over 20 years of experience, is now left to console their two sons. The family resides in a £1.2 million ($1.5 million) home in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Describing her husband as a loving father and dedicated professional, she said, "Brian was a good man who cared deeply about his work and our family."

A Controversial Career

Thompson, who had served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare since 2021, earned a reported £8 million ($10 million) annually. His tenure at the helm of the country's largest health insurer was marked by both success and controversy. UnitedHealthcare has faced accusations of systematically denying care and using artificial intelligence to reject claims, which has sparked widespread protests. In July, over 150 demonstrators gathered outside the company's Minnesota headquarters, criticising its alleged "profiteering by denying care."

The company has also been under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential antitrust violations. UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was recently sued to block its £2.1 billion ($2.59 billion) acquisition of Amedisys, a home health provider. Thompson had reportedly sold over £9.5 million ($12 million) worth of stock prior to the investigation, raising questions about insider trading.

Industry and Political Reactions

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who knew Thompson personally, expressed his condolences on social media, calling the murder a "horrifying loss for the business and healthcare community." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey echoed the sentiment, describing the killing as "shocking and devastating."

UnitedHealth Group released a statement mourning Thompson's death, saying, "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend. We are working closely with the NYPD and ask for patience during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Brian's family."

Ongoing Investigation

As the NYPD continues its search for the suspect, speculation about the motive remains rife. The targeted nature of the attack and Thompson's position at the centre of controversial healthcare policies have led to questions about whether the killing was related to his work.

The tragic incident has also renewed scrutiny of UnitedHealthcare's practices, with many wondering whether the threats Thompson received were tied to the growing public outrage over denied claims and rising healthcare costs.