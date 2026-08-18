The reported killing of a Peruvian lawyer at a restobar has drawn intense attention after footage purporting to show the shooting spread widely online, with unverified claims linking the attack to organised crime.

Helenn Giulianna Silva Padilla, 43, was reportedly attacked on 15 August 2026 at the Pikeitos restobar in Pacasmayo, Peru's La Libertad region. Claims circulating on X, which have not been independently verified, say the killing may have been connected to a recent legal case involving an alleged cartel figure. That suspected motive has not been independently established.

Viral Video Appears To Show Peruvian Lawyer Shot at Restobar

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, has amassed five million views as of this writing. The footage appears to show Silva Padilla sitting with a group of people when a helmeted gunman approaches from behind and shoots her at close range before those around her flee.

The post accompanying the clip alleges that Silva Padilla was targeted through the bars of the Pikeitos restobar while she was seated with co-workers. The post also claims the attack was connected to a recent legal case against a cartel capo, but International Business Times UK has not independently verified those details.

One social media user claimed the case Silva Padilla had been pursuing was dismissed and that the cartel had 'won once again'. That allegation also remains unverified, and there is no confirmed evidence in the material reviewed that establishes a connection between the lawyer's death and a specific criminal organisation.

🚨Update: Cartel gunman kills a Peruvian attorney! Helenn Giulianna Silva Padilla, 43, a Peruvian attorney, assassinated! On 15 August 2026 she was shot in the head at close range by a helmeted Cartel gunman through the bars of the Pikeitos restobar in San Martín de Porres,… — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) August 18, 2026

Social Media Users Question Gunman's Movements and Video Authenticity

The footage has generated a sharply divided response online. One viewer suggested the gunman appeared to be recording the incident because he seemed to have a phone in one hand, while another commented, 'Proof of death is required.' Others expressed anger over the alleged attack, with one calling for authorities to 'annihilate' the cartels.

At the same time, some users questioned whether the footage showed a genuine assassination. One commenter wrote, 'No blood, no bits of skull or brains flying all over the place! Was that a real assassination?' Others speculated that a smaller firearm could explain the lack of visible blood or debris, although those claims cannot establish what weapon was used.

The X post containing the sceptical reaction remains available on X, but the video itself does not provide independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the reported killing.

Zoomed in slow motion. is he recording it like a hit man but he does have his phone 📱 on him. pic.twitter.com/9au2OQhXm2 — blue star 812 (@bluestar812) August 18, 2026

Proof of death is required. — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) August 18, 2026

No blood, no bits of skull or brains flying all over the place! Was that a real assassination? — Henry Smythe (@Smyth962) August 18, 2026

Yes small caliber .22 -.380 doesn’t exit and will rattle around in the brain — MAGA RAM (@jmrinsd) August 18, 2026

How Peru's Crime Landscape Differs From Mexico and Colombia

The reported killing comes against a wider history of organised crime in Peru, where the drug trade has changed significantly since the era when powerful Colombian cartels dominated the country's trafficking networks.

InSight Crime, an investigative journalism organisation focused on organised crime in the Americas, reported that the market became more decentralised, with Mexican and Brazilian criminal groups emerging as important buyers.

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Peruvian intermediaries continued to handle parts of the domestic supply chain.

The country's criminal landscape also differs from the traditional cartel structures associated with Mexico and Colombia. InSight Crime noted that there is no longer a known Peruvian figure with the concentration of power once held by Vladimiro Montesinos.

Montesinos, the former intelligence chief, was linked to drug traffickers and political brokers. Peru has nevertheless continued to face allegations of corruption and links between criminal groups and political or institutional actors.

The reported arrest in New York of alleged Los Killers leader Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, who was wanted in Peru in connection with 23 killings, also underscored how violent Peruvian criminal networks can extend beyond the country.

There is no evidence linking Torres-Navarro's alleged network to Silva Padilla's killing. Authorities have yet to publicly establish whether Silva Padilla's killing was connected to a cartel or whether her legal work provided a motive.

Until investigators confirm those details, claims circulating online about the alleged gunman, the supposed cartel connection and the legal case should be treated as allegations rather than established facts.