Fresh tensions in the Middle East escalated this week after President Donald Trump issued a stark warning aimed at Oman during a White House Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, sharpening fears about how far his administration is willing to go in the Gulf. His comments came amid growing scrutiny over discussions between Iran and Oman regarding joint oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes.

Trump threatened to 'blow up' Oman, and his remarks quickly spread online, drawing criticism from opponents who accused the president of abandoning his long-promoted anti-war messaging. The exchange also reignited debate over US involvement in the Gulf region as concerns mount over global energy security and maritime control.

Why Trump Turned His Fire On Oman Over Strait Of Hormuz Talks

Read more Iran Appears to Troll Trump by Waiving Strait of Hormuz Toll, But Warns of Other Fees Iran Appears to Troll Trump by Waiving Strait of Hormuz Toll, But Warns of Other Fees

Trump addressed the issue on Wednesday after reporters asked about Iran and Oman reportedly working together to oversee traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway remains a critical passage for global oil exports, making any proposed changes to transit rules highly sensitive internationally.

President Donald Trump rejected a plan that would see the two nations jointly charge a toll for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening consequences for the US ally if discussions with Tehran move forward.

'Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we'll have to blow them up,' Trump told reporters during the Cabinet meeting, per Politico. 'They understand that. They'll be fine.'

The president's comments referred to reports that Iran and Oman have discussed a joint framework involving transit regulation, maritime security and possible shipping-related fees tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after recent regional conflict.

Iran has since reportedly agreed not to impose direct tolls on vessels using the route. However, Iranian officials have warned that other service-related charges could still be introduced once the Strait fully reopens to commercial shipping.

Trump just threatened to “blow up” Oman.



This is the first time the US threatened to attack a GCC state.



This was in response to a question about recent reports suggesting Iran & Oman are coming up with a new mechanism on the Strait of Hormuz, not including tolls, but shared… pic.twitter.com/rjutR1pfDD — Mehran Haghirian (@MehranHaghirian) May 27, 2026

'This Guy Is Completely Gone'

Trump's remarks triggered backlash online, including criticism from TikTok creator hal_for_ny__, a Navy veteran and host of the 'Now If You Missed It Podcast'. In a widely circulated video, the creator accused Trump of embracing increasingly aggressive rhetoric toward foreign nations.

'Donald Trump is now threatening to blow up Oman, as he has gone from no new wars to eager to start his next one,' the TikToker said. He also criticised the president's handling of military power, adding, 'He has gone from no new wars to constantly looking for another one because he has become drunk with the power of the US military.'

The creator further referenced Trump's public fascination with military equipment, including the B-2 bomber and Operation Midnight Hammer. The remarks quickly spread across social media, where users debated whether Trump's comments reflected negotiating tactics or an escalation of foreign-policy rhetoric.

'This guy is completely gone, and this is the worst case scenario for a president of the United States,' he concluded.

Why Iran And Oman Are Working Together On The Strait Of Hormuz

Iran and Oman are cooperating on the Strait of Hormuz largely because they are the two countries geographically positioned along the narrow waterway. The Strait handles a major share of global oil transportation and remains vital to international trade and energy markets.

Iran has pushed for a new regional system to regulate ship transit and maritime security after months of instability disrupted shipping routes across the Gulf. Oman, meanwhile, has historically acted as a diplomatic intermediary between Iran, Gulf nations and Western governments.

The proposed arrangement also reflects wider geopolitical goals. Iran wants to preserve influence over one of the world's most important energy corridors, while Oman appears focused on stabilising trade routes and preventing further regional escalation.

At the same time, the discussions have generated concern among the United States and its allies. Washington has opposed any permanent Iranian–Omani system that could expand control over international shipping or create new costs for commercial vessels using the route.