Shamans in Lima's coastal sands last week foretold that US President Donald Trump would fall 'seriously ill' in 2026, a prediction that, while rooted in spiritual belief rather than empirical data, resonates unusually loudly amid real geopolitical upheaval in Venezuela and renewed global scrutiny of Trump's health.

The foretelling, made during an annual ritual on Dec. 29, 2025, has garnered global attention because it intersects with political developments days later. Shamans' visions have clashed with concrete events such as the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in early January.

Annual Ritual Yields Extraordinary Predictions

Peruvian spiritual leaders conducting their yearly ceremony on La Herradura beach near Lima announced a series of predictions for the year ahead, declaring that Trump would 'fall seriously ill' and that Maduro would be defeated and flee Venezuela. The ritual involved symbolic acts such as crossing swords over portraits of global leaders, burning incense and laying flowers on the sand. Juan de Dios Garcia, a leading shaman, proclaimed that the United States 'should prepare itself' for Trump's serious illness in 2026.

In their New Year's prediction, Peruvian shamans said that the fall of Maduro, the end of Ukranian War and a major illness for President Trump will all happen in 2026. pic.twitter.com/sKrEv7yZLz — Crazy Ass Moments in LatAm Politics (@AssLatam) January 3, 2026

In addition to the forecast about Trump's health, Garcia predicted Venezuelan President Maduro would be unable to withstand pressures and would be forced into exile. He also foresaw an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, an optimistic but historically unverified claim.

The ceremony blends Andean spiritual tradition with hallucinogenic plants such as wachuma (a San Pedro cactus) that practitioners believe may enhance mystical vision, although such experiences are inherently subjective and not evidence-based.

Prophecy Meets Politics: Trump's Health Under Scrutiny

While shamans anchored their prediction in spiritual symbolism, President Trump's health has been a subject of factual public reporting and transparent medical disclosures. In mid-2025, the White House disclosed that Trump, aged 79, had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common, benign vein condition that can cause swelling in the legs but is not generally life-threatening. The White House physician described his overall health as 'excellent,' and cardiovascular assessments reportedly revealed no evidence of systemic disease.

Trump himself confirmed that he underwent an MRI at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and characterised the results as 'perfect,' without specifying the scanned area. Despite these official statements, speculation about his health persists in political discourse and media narratives. Observers emphasise that the shamans' predictions are spiritual, not evidence-based prognostications grounded in empirical health data.

Unexpected Alignment with Venezuelan Upheaval

Where the shamans' vision intersects with reality is in the trajectory of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whose political fate has taken a dramatic turn since the prophecy was announced. On Jan. 3, 2026, US forces conducted a major military operation in Venezuela, capturing Maduro and transporting him to the United States to face narcotics-related charges in federal court. Trump publicly stated that the US would 'run' Venezuela temporarily to ensure a lawful transition.

If you don’t know, now you know 🦅 pic.twitter.com/XrIps1OzY4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

Maduro's capture, a legally complex and unprecedented action that has drawn global attention and debate, directly contradicts the shamans' forecast that he would flee without capture. Instead, he has been detained and is scheduled for court appearances in New York.

Domestic and international reactions have been swift. Venezuela's Supreme Court has appointed Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader, while Maduro loyalists continue to challenge his detention and assert his legitimacy. World leaders have also responded. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated his government will not recognise the US intervention if it violates international law, and Pope Leo urged that Venezuela remain an independent nation.

These developments underscore the stark contrast between spiritual prognostications and geopolitical reality: while shamans predicted Maduro's departure from power, the nature of his removal was violent and legal, not supernatural.