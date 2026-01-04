President Donald Trump appeared to struggle with exhaustion during a high-stakes military briefing about the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. As Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, outlined critical strategic shifts regarding the Venezuela operation, the commander-in-chief was observed with his eyes closed for extended periods.

This latest lapse occurred in the Cabinet Room, where senior officials had gathered to discuss regional security. Witnesses noted that Trump couldn't keep his eyes open and would frequently close them, and many were convinced that he fell asleep during those times as General Caine provided updates on troop movements and logistics.

A Pattern of Public Drowsiness

On Saturday, 3 January, Trump and his team held a briefing at Mar-a-Lago just hours after the US strikes on Venezuela that led to Maduro's capture. The President's apparent slumber occurred while General Caine discussed the complexities of the Caracas intervention.

Despite the gravity of the national security implications, Trump remained in his standing position, closing his eyes from time to time, noticeably fighting to stay awake during the briefing. Observers in the room described an atmosphere of quiet tension as the POTUS' aides attempted to maintain the flow of the presentation while he looked like he was about to fall asleep, Daily Beast reported.

Trump struggling to keep himself awake is not an isolated event; he has been seen in the same state at multiple Cabinet Meetings. At one point, he nodded off for nearly 20 minutes during a meeting with international trade advisors. During that session, staff reportedly lowered their voices to avoid waking him, while others exchanged concerned glances.

In another incident, he was seen falling asleep during a discussion about a substantial aid package for US farmers. However, despite seemingly dozing off, Trump suddenly jolted awake and commented to correct the figure that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins mentioned.

Rollins talked about the $11 billion (£8.7 billion) budget, and Trump said, 'It's $12 billion (£9 billion).' The former explained that they would keep the $1 billion (£563 million) budget as a contingency fund, and the President replied, 'Ahhh, very tricky.'

It turned out that Trump was still listening and was alert despite falling asleep during meetings. However, the sight of the 79-year-old businessman-turned-politician struggling with drowsiness has led many to question his stamina and energy.

'It's Very Relaxing to Me'

The recurring episodes of Trump dozing off even earned him the moniker 'Dozy Don.' Trump, for his part, denied falling asleep during those meetings. According to him, he just closed his eyes because 'It's very relaxing to me.' He also acknowledged that there were photos of him 'blinking,' seemingly denying that he nodded off.

Trump talked about his health in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, and he insisted that his health was 'perfect.' He, however, wanted to cut down the number of meetings involving him this year.

Trump clarified that his decision to attend fewer meetings had nothing to do with his health. Instead, he wanted to be selective, so he could use his time 'more efficiently.' The POTUS aimed to be present on high-stakes negotiations and critical policy decisions, and distance himself from events that do not require his direct presence.