Talk show host Johnny Potenza divulged to The Sun that Pete Davidson developed temper issues when he broke up with his reality tv star girlfriend Kim Kardashian. He is also advocating for Pete to date "normal women" instead of high-profile names in the industry.

"I don't want to sound like I'm Dr Freud, but what Pete needs is a normal woman with old-fashioned family values, without all the celebrity gossip who can kick him in the (expletive)," said Potenza. These comments come after Pete has been seen to be romantically involved with actor-model Emily Ratajkowski.

Davidson's friend further discussed how the whirlwind romance with the KKW Beauty founder overwhelmed the SNL alum until it ultimately led to a meltdown that happened on the set of "Bupkis."

"I heard he had a meltdown. It doesn't really surprise me. The Pete I knew didn't have an angry side. He was just a nice boy. He was very humble. I think Kim had too much baggage for him. She's 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them," he said.

Potenza also juxtaposed Kim and Pete's lifestyles and personalities. He thinks Pete should be someone who leads a regular life and is already more like him. He said, "Everyone was shocked he was dating Kim, who is a very classy woman. Pete always lived like a regular guy his age. The Kardashians' cars are high-end and look at how they dress and how Pete dresses. You're never going to see him wearing a suit unless he has to."

Pete Davidson has a reputation for "morphing" into his high-profile girlfriends during the time he spends with them. When he was dating Ariana Grande in 2018, they would be seen in matching outfits down to their accessories. In March 2021, Pete and "Bridgerton" actress Phoebe Dynevor were seen together in matching green outfits at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2021.