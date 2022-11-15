A budding romance between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski is forming after mutual friends set the two up following their split from their respective partners, a new report claimed.

"Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple [of] months now," an unnamed source told Us Magazine. The high-profile pair are reportedly "in the very early stages, but both really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh, and he loves how intelligent she is."

The comic and the supermodel both ended their respective relationships over the summer. The former SNL comedian had an amicable break-up with Kim Kardashian in August after 10 months of dating due to struggling with long distance and their demanding lifestyles.

The "Gone Girl" actress officially filed for divorce in September after nearly four years of marriage with Sebastian Bear-McClard. The producer's infidelity is rumoured to be the cause of their split, and the two share a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear, who is 20 months old.

Last month, Ratajkowski told Harper's Bazaar that she has been enjoying dating again after her split with Sebastian, "I can tell you that I have never been single before, I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."

The American model also shared her thoughts on relationships before her marriage, "It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn't like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth."

She continued, "I don't have that anymore. So now it's really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, 'Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn't like these other parts.'"