Nike co-founder Phil Knight has broken Oregon's political donation records with a £2.28 million ($3 million) contribution to Republican legislative candidates, as Democratic Governor Tina Kotek faces a sharply declining net approval rating of just 8%.

The 87-year-old billionaire wrote the cheque to Bring Balance to Salem PAC on October 22, according to filings with the Oregon Secretary of State. This donation marks the largest single contribution ever made by an individual donor in Oregon history, surpassing Knight's previous £1.52 million ($2 million) gifts to the same committee in 2023 and 2024.

Record-Breaking Political Investment

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Knight's latest contribution brings his total investment in the Republican-focused PAC to approximately £6.84 million ($9 million) over the past three years. For the Nike billionaire, whose net worth Bloomberg estimates at £22.3 billion ($29.4 billion), this donation appears to be a strategic move to influence Oregon's political landscape ahead of the 2026 elections.

Founded in 2021 by former Republican Congressman Greg Walden, the PAC has become central to GOP efforts to reduce Democratic supermajorities in the state legislature. Currently, Democrats hold commanding margins: 18 to 12 in the Senate and 36 to 23 in the House, following gains in the November 2024 elections, according to the League of Oregon Cities.

Governor Kotek's Approval Context

Governor Tina Kotek's net approval rating plummeted to 8% in October 2025, one of the lowest figures among US governors. This decline reflects mounting political challenges linked to recent tax increases and rising living costs. It's important to note that this is a net figure (approval minus disapproval), while her overall gross approval remains higher—around 45%, according to polling data.

Democrats' Approval Crisis

Morning Consult polling, reported by Oregon Capital Insider, indicates Knight's political push coincides with a sharp drop in Democratic support. Kotek's net approval rating is now among the lowest nationally for US governors, dropping three percentage points since July. Again, her gross approval remains closer to 45%, highlighting complex public sentiment.

Oregon Life reports that Kotek's push for major tax hikes without a public vote has intensified criticism, especially as residents grapple with inflation and cost-of-living increases. The Oregon Capital Chronicle adds that Kotek, who secured her 2022 victory by just 3.4%, is up for re-election in 2026.

Knight's Political Evolution

Knight's political stance has shifted more conservatively in recent years. While he once donated to both parties—including £190,000 ($250,000) to Democratic Governor John Kitzhaber's 2014 re-election—his contributions have been predominantly Republican since 2018.

In a rare 2022 interview with the New York Times, Knight described himself as 'an anti-Tina person,' citing frustrations over drug decriminalisation and Oregon's perceived drift leftward. 'Nike has good leadership. They make choices, whatever they want, but I think I'm more conservative than Nike,' he said, according to Newsweek.

Mixed Results from Big Spending

Knight's political investments have yielded mixed results. In 2022, he spent over £3.8 million ($5 million) supporting two candidates opposing Kotek—£2.85 million ($3.75 million) for independent Betsy Johnson and £1.14 million ($1.5 million) for Republican Christine Drazan—but Kotek was re-elected.

Four years earlier, £1.9 million ($2.5 million) in support for Republican Knute Buehler failed to beat Democrat Kate Brown. Knight has had more success in legislative races; with £1.52 million ($2 million) spent in 2022, Republicans eliminated Democratic supermajorities in both chambers, though Democrats regained them in 2024, according to OPB.

2026: The Next Electoral Battle

Republican strategist Christine Drazan has announced her intention to challenge Kotek in 2026, setting the stage for a potential rematch. Knight's record-breaking donation, made weeks before nationwide elections favoured Democrats, suggests he remains committed to influencing Oregon politics.

With Bring Balance to Salem PAC holding £2.98 million ($3.93 million) in cash reserves, according to Willamette Week, Republicans are preparing for aggressive campaigns aimed at eroding Democratic majorities. While mid-term elections usually favour the opposition, Oregon's deeply Democratic political culture may prove resilient.

In 2024, Democrats gained one seat in each chamber, giving them a three-fifths supermajority capable of passing tax increases without Republican support. Knight's escalating donations indicate an intensifying political arms race in Oregon, where grassroots frustration with Democratic policies clashes with the state's progressive voting trends.