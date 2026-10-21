A video of Donald Trump patting his hip as he walked across an airport tarmac circulated on social media in August 2026. VT revisited online theories in a report published on 20 October. One X user called the movement a 'physical therapy technique,' but neither the post nor VT identifies a physical therapist who assessed Trump.

The clip had already drawn coverage from The Daily Beast on 10 August, after it circulated over the weekend. X influencer Molly Ploofkins shared the footage and asked, 'Why is he always slapping his side now?' Her post drew hundreds of replies proposing possible ailments, according to the Daily Beast.

The online discussion followed images of Trump at the LIV Golf New York tournament at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey. The photos showed bruises and scrapes on his forearms and bandages around two fingers on his right hand.

The timeline matters: this was not a new video first emerging in October, and the reports do not establish that the marks and the gesture had the same cause.

Trump Leg-Tapping Theory Came From an X User

The theory at the centre of the discussion came from an unnamed user, not a named medical professional. The person described the movement as a physical therapy technique and shared a screenshot of a search result.

That result said therapists sometimes have patients tap the side of a leg while walking to break muscle-tension patterns associated with neurological issues.

A search-result screenshot is not an examination. The user did not say they had assessed Trump, and the reports do not identify the search result's author or provide a medical study linking the described technique to the movement in the clip. The video shows Trump patting his hip. It does not show why.

Another user shared a separate suggestion, saying repeated leg-slapping in an older person might be an attempt to ease discomfort, or a symptom of a neurological condition or cognitive decline.

Those claims remain social-media speculation. Neither report names a clinician who examined Trump or links the gesture to a diagnosis. That distinction is the story's essential limit. A visible movement can be described, but a short clip cannot establish its cause.

The replies show how quickly viewers connected the hip-patting footage with the bruising photos, yet the reports offer no evidence that one explains the other.

Trump's Confirmed Diagnosis Does Not Explain the Gesture

Trump does have a publicly announced diagnosis. A memorandum from White House physician Sean Barbabella, dated 17 July 2025, said an examination found chronic venous insufficiency after Trump reported mild swelling in his lower legs.

The document also said there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. It did not link that diagnosis to the later hip-patting video.

The physician's memorandum said minor bruising on the back of Trump's hand was consistent with frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Trump has also attributed bruising to aspirin, according to the coverage.

Those statements concern bruising and the diagnosed circulation condition, not the repeated gesture in the airport footage.

Former press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously told The Daily Beast, 'President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.'

The White House said Leavitt completed her final day in the role on 27 August 2026, so she was no longer press secretary when VT published its October report. The Daily Beast also quoted White House spokesperson Davis Ingle describing Trump as 'the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.'

Trump has rejected claims that his mental or physical capabilities are declining and has spoken of 'acing' cognitive tests. These are public statements, not an explanation of the leg-patting movement.

No diagnosis has been publicly linked to the gesture. The footage and the posts have generated theories, but the available reports do not provide a medical assessment or an explanation from Trump's team.