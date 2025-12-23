A viral video capturing the chilling final moments of Dipu Chandra Das has gone viral, showing the 25-year-old Hindu garment worker pleading for his life before a mob lynched him in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. Accused of blasphemy without evidence, Das was beaten to death and set on fire on 18 December amid anti-India protests. The footage, with his cries of 'Sir, I am innocent,' has sparked global outrage and concerns for minority safety.

Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker in Bhaluka, was accused of derogatory social media posts, dragged from his workplace, beaten, burned, and hung from a tree by a mob chanting slogans. Police arrived late; seven have been arrested, but his family fears justice will not be served in this isolated attack.

The Dipu Chandra Das Lynching: What Happened

The incident started at Pioneer Knitwears factory, where Das worked. At 5pm, workers claimed he posted derogatory comments about the Prophet on Facebook, but police found no proof and he had only a button phone. Management locked him in a security room and faked a resignation to calm protests.

News spread, attracting a mob. Officials called police at 8pm, but the crowd broke in at 8.45pm, dragged Das out, beat him to death, set his body on fire with kerosene, and hung it naked from a tree amid chants. Police were delayed by a 10km jam from demonstrators.

Police say the factory handed Das over to protect the premises; management denies this, saying they tried to save him. The video shows Das in custody, weeping and begging, 'Sir, I did nothing wrong,' before officers release him to the crowd.

Deepu Chandra Das kept crying😭

He kept begging

But Bangladesh police handed him over to die at the hands of jihadis.



Dipu was speaking many times

Sir, I am innocent

Sir, I am innocent

Sir, I did nothing wrong#HindusUnderAttackInBangladesh pic.twitter.com/nkPP7ANHcy — Pa1 పటేల్ 🇮🇳 (@Pa1_Patel23) December 22, 2025

Rising Violence Against Hindus

Das's death happened during unrest after the shooting of anti-India activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, involved in uprisings that ousted Sheikh Hasina. His killing triggered protests where mobs vandalised newspaper offices, cultural centres, and India's Chittagong mission. Highways were blocked, accusing India of meddling.

This has heightened threats to Hindus, 8% of the population. Since Hasina's fall in August 2024 and Yunus's interim leadership, extremism has risen. Hindu leader Mahindra Kumar Nath said extremists are dominating, targeting minorities, places of worship, and liberal Muslims, making the environment more dangerous than under Hasina, with attacks on leaders' homes and murders under blasphemy pretexts.

Days later, Hindu rickshaw puller Gobinda Biswas was assaulted in Jhenaidah, accused of being a RAW agent over a wrist thread. Videos showed his pleas as police detained him, reflecting a pattern of minority attacks.

International and Domestic Reactions

India's external affairs ministry condemned the lynching, raising minority safety issues with Dhaka. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it 'extremely alarming,' while Pawan Kalyan reminded of historical bonds.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested seven suspects. Yunus's government called it isolated, promising justice. Taslima Nasreen shared the video on X, questioning police complicity and noting Das was the sole breadwinner for his disabled father, mother, wife, child.

Das's father, Ravilal Das, recounted the horror: 'Then they poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. His burned body was left outside. They tied the burnt torso and head outside. It was horrible.' As of 23 December 2025, the investigation continues, but doubts persist about genuine justice, given historical impunity. The Dipu Chandra Das lynching underscores the precarious communal harmony amid political instability in Bangladesh.