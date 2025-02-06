Politico, a political journalism company founded in 2007, has established itself as a major player in political reporting, covering policy and government affairs in the United States and internationally. The organisation, known for its in-depth analysis and breaking political news, was acquired by German media giant Axel Springer in October 2021 for approximately £790 million ($1 billion), a figure that stunned the media industry.

Axel Springer, a publishing powerhouse with deep conservative roots, has long faced scrutiny over its journalistic integrity. The company's flagship German publication, Bild, has frequently been sanctioned by the German Press Council for ethical violations. Critics argue that Politico's new ownership raises concerns about potential shifts in editorial direction, given Axel Springer's historical ties to right-wing political narratives.

USAID and the Government Subscription Controversy

A new controversy has emerged over claims that Politico was financially supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The debate was ignited by conservative figures, including Elon Musk and various Republican lawmakers, who alleged that the news organisation had received millions in taxpayer funds, according to The Washington Post.

At the centre of the dispute is a report that USAID and other government agencies spent approximately £6.3 million ($8 million) on Politico subscriptions and contracts. However, government spending records, show that USAID's actual payments to Politico totalled only £35,000 ($44,000) over the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, with the remaining sum coming from other federal agencies.

Further complicating the narrative, USAspending.gov data indicates that multiple government entities, including the House Committee on Agriculture and the Office of the Speaker of the House, had also expensed subscriptions to Politico Pro, the site's premium intelligence and analysis platform. These contracts are not subsidies but rather purchases of a service used by policymakers, mirroring similar expenditures on subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Politico's Response to the Allegations

In response to the accusations, Politico's leadership refuted claims that the organisation had received government subsidies. CEO Goli Sheikholeslami and Editor-in-Chief John Harris released an internal memo addressing what they described as 'false understandings' circulating in political circles, as reported by CNN.

They clarified that Politico 'has never been a beneficiary of government programmes or subsidies—not one cent, ever, in 18 years.' The executives emphasised that the majority of their professional subscriptions are paid for by private-sector clients, with government agencies being a small fraction of their subscriber base.

Despite this, the controversy escalated when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that USAID would no longer allocate funds to Politico, stating that the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk, would be reviewing and cancelling Politico-related payments despite there not being any evidence that USAID or any other government agency provided Politico with direct subsidies.

The Future of Politico

While Politico remains a widely respected news source, the backlash it faces underscores the precarious balance between media credibility, political influence, and financial transparency. Whether this controversy fades or lingers depends largely on whether further revelations emerge regarding the financial dealings between media organisations and government agencies.

For now, Politico maintains that it has never relied on public funding and remains committed to independent journalism. However, the firestorm surrounding its finances and ownership is unlikely to dissipate any time soon.