Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, has sharply criticised her father following the circulation of a video that seemingly shows him performing a Nazi salute at one of Donald Trump's inauguration events.

The 20-year-old, who has previously distanced herself from her billionaire father, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, voiced her disapproval on the social media platform Threads.

Vivian Wilson's Fiery Response

"Let's call a spade a f***ing spade," she wrote. "Especially if two spades were done in quick succession, based on the reaction to the first. I don't understand why people are reacting so strongly—I'm clearly only talking about card suits."

'I mean I have ADHD and this was CLEARLY just an accident that people happened to interpret to mean something other than just card suits,' she wrote. 'After all, there's no proof I'm not just talking about card suits. Y'know... people assuming that I'm not just talking about card suits just goes to show how dishonest people/the media can be,' Vivian Wilson added.

Quoting the post, she commented: 'For those who can read between the lines, do y'all understand how f*cking easy this is to do? Plausible deniability honey. Just saying.'

The 'Nazi Salute' Controversy

Musk denied that his gesture was a Nazi salute, subsequently attempting to deflect criticism by sharing images of prominent Democrats, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, making similar arm movements in the past.

Frankly, they need better dirty tricks.



The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired 😴 https://t.co/9fIqS5mWA0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

The Anti-Defamation League, an organisation that monitors antisemitism, also defended the world's richest man, stating that the gesture was likely an 'awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute.'

Following the widespread attention surrounding the gesture, Musk swiftly dismissed accusations of Nazism, accusing his critics of resorting to 'dirty tricks' in their attempts to discredit him. Defending himself, Musk wrote, 'the "everyone is Hitler" attack is sooo tired,' in an X post.

The gesture triggered a heated online debate, with some dismissing it as a clumsy movement while others strongly condemned it as an apparent endorsement of Nazism and alt-right ideologies.

Elon Musk And Vivian Wilson's Public Rift

Musk, who reportedly has fathered 12 children with three different partners, welcomed his son, Xavier, with his first wife, Justine Wilson, in 2004. Xavier later transitioned to female and legally changed her name to Vivian in 2022.

She also requested that her name be changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson, adopting her mother's maiden name. 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,' she said.

Elon Musk Criticises Transgender Daughter

The 53-year-old billionaire has publicly criticised Vivian, labelling her a 'communist' who believes 'anyone rich is evil.' He also alleged that he was 'tricked' into authorising Vivian's access to puberty blockers.

''I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,' he said, using her former name, a practice known as "deadnaming" which involves using the birth name of a transgender or non-binary person after they have chosen a new name.

'I lost my son, essentially. They call it "deadnaming" for a reason, Musk added. 'I lost my son, essentially. They call it "deadnaming" for a reason. 'The reason they call it "deadnaming" is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.' Elon said that he 'vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.'