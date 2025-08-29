Pop Mart's mini Labubu dolls from the 'Pin For Love' series sold out in minutes worldwide, igniting frenzied shopping lines in New York and Seoul as the elf-like craze defies economic slowdowns in 2025.

The Beijing-based toymaker unveiled the compact, keychain-sized Labubu figures on August 28, 2025, with pre-sales starting at 10 a.m. Hong Kong time. Priced at £18.10 ($25.00) in the U.S. and £8.50 ($11) in China, the blind-box format, where buyers discover random designs, fueled instant demand.

In China, online platforms like WeChat and Tmall crashed from traffic overload, with all stock vanishing before pages fully loaded. Globally, the toys flew off virtual shelves in the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, extending the Labubu phenomenon that began with artist Kasing Lung's 2015 'The Monsters' series.

Labubu's 2025 Sales Surge: 204% Revenue Growth Powers Pop Mart's Global Domination

Pop Mart reported first-half 2025 revenue of £9.72 billion ($1.93 billion), up 204% year-over-year, with net profit soaring 397% to £3.20 billion ($637 million). The 'The Monsters' IP, featuring Labubu, generated £3.37 billion (/$671 million), 34.7% of total sales.

Overseas markets contributed nearly 40% of revenue, surpassing China for the first time, per company filings. A Statista survey shows 60% of Labubu buyers are women aged 25-34, driving trends in collectible toys amid 2025's economic uncertainty.

Key statistics highlight the boom:

Labubu sales: £297 million ($418 million) in first half 2025, 726% growth from 2024 (DemandSage report).

Global stores: 60 planned in U.S. by year-end, up from 37 in June (Pop Mart data).

Resale premiums: Rare editions fetch £1,430 ($2,000), with one life-size doll auctioned for £121,400 ($170,000) in June (Yongle Auction).

New York Shoppers Queue Overnight for Labubu's Latest Mini Release in 2025

In New York, fans lined up hours early at Pop Mart's SoHo flagship on August 29, 2025, for in-store stock of the mini Labubu. The release echoed April's Century City chaos in L.A., where hundreds camped overnight, leading to security interventions over line disputes.

Celebrity endorsements amplified the madness: Blackpink's Lisa, who called Labubu her 'secret obsession,' wore a custom version onstage in London. Rihanna and Dua Lipa sightings on luxury bags turned the doll into a £21.60 ($30) status symbol.

Seoul's Labubu Lines Stretch Blocks Amid 2025's Unending Toy Mania

Seoul's Myeong-dong Pop Mart drew shoulder-to-shoulder crowds on August 29, despite a June sales pause over safety concerns. Tourists from Russia and beyond flocked for the mini release, praising Korea's affordable pricing, £8.50 ($11) per doll versus £18.10 ($25) in the U.S.

Blackpink's Lisa and Rosé endorsements sparked the initial frenzy, with Coex mall stores seeing complaints from nearby businesses over camping fans.

The blind-box model creates 'artificial scarcity,' boosting resale on Xianyu, where pre-sales topped retail by 50%. Pop Mart's eight Korean stores, four in Seoul, capitalize on tourist hubs like Hongdae.

Pop Mart's Labubu dolls have transcended toys, becoming 2025's cultural icons, with fan art flooding Instagram and K-pop-inspired designs dominating Seoul's fashion scene. Exclusive Sanrio collaborations in Japan and pop-up events in Paris draw Gen Z, while mobile apps gamify collecting.