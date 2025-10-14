The founder and chief executive of LendingTree, Doug Lebda, has died after a tragic all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident at his countryside property in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

The 55-year-old businessman was discovered by local authorities on Sunday evening, October 12, after relatives reported him missing from his family's farm in Polk County. Emergency responders later confirmed he had died at the scene.

LendingTree announced his death in a statement on Monday, calling it 'unexpected' and describing Lebda as a visionary leader who built the company from a startup into one of America's most recognisable online lending platforms.

'Doug was spending the weekend with his family,' the company said, adding that his passing has left colleagues 'heartbroken.'

Timeline of the Incident

According to reports from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a missing-person alert at approximately 7:31 p.m. local time. Deputies later found Lebda and his ATV near wooded terrain at around 8 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigators continue to review the circumstances, no additional details about mechanical failure or possible contributing factors have been released. Local officials have stated that the full report will be made public once the investigation is complete.

The limited information released so far has led to speculation online regarding the cause of the crash. However, both family and company representatives have requested privacy, urging the public to rely on verified information.

Family and Corporate Tributes

Lebda's wife, Megan, released a statement to Business Insider describing him as 'an amazing man with a heart so big it seemed to have room for everyone he met'. She added, 'Our hearts are broken, but we are also deeply grateful for the love and support that has poured in from across the world.'

LendingTree's Board of Directors expressed deep sorrow and confirmed leadership changes to ensure business continuity. President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Peyree has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, while Steve Ozonian, the company's lead independent director, will now serve as Chairman of the Board.

'We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Doug,' the company said. 'Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation, and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers.'

Unanswered Questions and Ongoing Investigation

As of now, the official cause of the accident remains under investigation by local authorities. The sheriff's office has not provided a timeline for when further details might be released.

The focus remains on how LendingTree will move forward after the loss of its visionary founder. With a strong leadership transition already in place, the company's future direction will likely honour the legacy of the man who changed the way Americans borrow, spend, and manage their money.

A Pioneer in Fintech

Born in 1970, Doug Lebda founded LendingTree in 1996 after struggling to navigate the traditional mortgage process. His idea was simple but transformative: to create an online marketplace that allowed consumers to compare loan offers in real time. The company launched nationally in 1998 and went public two years later.

Under Lebda's leadership, LendingTree grew into one of the United States' most recognised financial technology firms, partnering with more than 400 lenders and financial institutions. The platform later expanded into credit cards, personal loans, and insurance comparison tools.

Before founding LendingTree, Lebda worked as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned his undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.