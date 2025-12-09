British adult film star Bonnie Blue faces a potential 15-year prison sentence after being dramatically detained in Bali over an alleged 'BangBus' pornography stunt that has caused outrage among Indonesian authorities.

The OnlyFans performer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was arrested last week alongside 17 male tourists, including 15 Australians who have since been released, on suspicion of breaching the country's strict anti-pornography laws, as reported by the New York Post.

Indonesian police have yet to release full details of the case, but officials confirmed that the group was taken into custody following a tip-off from concerned citizens who reported alleged filming of explicit content involving tourists.

Under Indonesia's sweeping anti-pornography legislation, anyone convicted of producing, distributing or facilitating pornographic material can face up to 15 years behind bars and fines of up to 6 billion rupiah (£430,000 / $541,000) which is the legal maximum.

Blue gained international notoriety after participating in a shock documentary claiming she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, turning herself into a viral internet sensation and lightning rod for controversy.

Police Seize 'BangBus' Vehicle and Sex Paraphernalia

During raids linked to the operation, Balinese officers reportedly confiscated a cache of professional video equipment, large quantities of contraceptives, erectile drugs and a small blue utility vehicle emblazoned with the words 'Bonnie Blue's BangBus' along its sides.

Authorities are also examining the UK star's social-media activity, including posts in which she allegedly solicited 'schoolies' aged over 18 to participate in adult filming during their post-graduation trip to the holiday island.

While the men detained with her were later released, Blue remains under investigation.

Lawyer Claims She Could Be Deported Instead

However, Jakarta-based immigration lawyer Philo Dellano suggested Blue may not ultimately face a court trial at all.

He said foreign nationals accused of producing pornography are often deported and permanently banned, rather than prosecuted and jailed, depending on political and commercial factors behind the scenes.

'She is being detained by police, which means prosecution remains possible,' Dellano said. 'But if an "invisible hand" intervenes, she could be transferred to immigration custody and deported instead.'

The lawyer claimed that in many adult-content cases, larger commercial interests can influence outcomes, hinting that Bali's authorities may seek to quietly remove problematic foreigners rather than pursue prolonged court proceedings.

'Now that the scandal is global news, the authorities may allow the situation to cool down before releasing her early next year,' he added.

Bali's Growing List of Sex Scandals

Blue's arrest follows a string of high-profile deportations tied to sex-related activity in Bali.

In September, an American woman identified only as JRG was deported after hosting an 'Intimacy Mastery Retreat' featuring paid sexual lessons at a luxury villa in Seminyak – violating her visa conditions.

Last year, a Ukrainian influencer known as VR was removed from Indonesia after allegedly filming pornographic content in Ubud while living there on an investor visa.

Several Russian nationals were also arrested and deported between 2023 and 2024 for involvement in prostitution and commercial sex work on tourist visas.

One of the most notorious cases occurred in 2022, when Russian yoga influencer Alina Fazleeva was deported and banned from Indonesia after posing nude at the sacred Kayu Putih tree, a revered Hindu site behind Babakan Temple.

Prosecutors Could Still Push for Jail

Despite speculation over deportation, Bali-based legal expert Krist Andi Ricardo Turnip warned that Blue may still face full prosecution.

'Any foreign national suspected of violating Indonesia's Pornography Law can be charged under the principle of territoriality,' he said.

'Every person inside Indonesia must obey our laws without exception.'

Turnip explained that if investigators prove Blue created or distributed adult content on Indonesian soil, she could face up to 12 years in prison, with additional charges possible under the country's cyber law or criminal "decency" provisions.

'If the evidence is strong, this can proceed to criminal court,' he warned.

'However, authorities may still choose deportation as an administrative solution.'

Fate Still Uncertain

For now, the adult star remains in legal limbo as Bali police continue their investigation and review digital evidence seized in the raids.

Whether Bonnie Blue walks free onto a deportation flight or faces trial and a possible decade behind bars remains uncertain — but her once-lucrative holiday stunt has rapidly become the biggest gamble of her career.