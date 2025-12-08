Indonesian authorities are investigating a studio in Bali after a police raid uncovered evidence suggesting it was being used to produce online pornographic content. Among those detained is British adult content creator Tia Emma Billinger, better known as Bonnie Blue, along with several other foreign nationals. Four British citizens and one Australian remain under formal investigation; the remainder were released as witnesses.

The case has drawn heightened public scrutiny because some of the people present at the property were reportedly aged 17. Indonesian police have stressed that these individuals are regarded as witnesses, not suspects.

The raid, which took place during the period known in Australia as 'Schoolies', when recent school‑leavers travel to holiday destinations, has triggered concern over the potential involvement of underage participants in online adult content. The investigation is ongoing and no formal charges have yet been announced.

Police Investigation in Bali

On 4 December 2025, police and immigration officers entered a studio in Pererenan Village, Badung, Bali, acting on a tip‑off alleging illicit filmmaking activities. The authorities found multiple cameras, storage devices, and other items reportedly used in producing explicit content, according Dewata News.

Out of 18 foreign nationals detained at the scene, 14, mostly Australian men, were released after being questioned and classified as witnesses. Five people remain under investigation, including Billinger and other foreign men. A police spokesman confirmed the case could fall under Indonesia's Pornography Act (Law No. 44/2008), which prohibits the production or distribution of pornographic material and carries heavy penalties.

Authorities have seized film equipment and a vehicle carrying branding linked to online content promotion. Digital evidence is reportedly being analysed, but police have not confirmed if there is sufficient material to bring formal charges.

Underage Witnesses and Schoolies Period

Indonesian authorities confirmed that 14 of the 18 individuals questioned ranged in age from 17 to 40. Those aged 17 were treated solely as witnesses and were not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The timing of the raid coincided with 'Schoolies', the Australian tradition when recent school‑leavers travel abroad for celebratory holidays. Bali has long been a popular destination for these trips. Media reports suggest Billinger had previously promoted her arrival in Bali to coincide with Schoolies festivities.

Australian media outlets such as 9news have reported that Billinger had previously promoted appearances in Australia linked to Schoolies celebrations. She was barred from entering Australia in late 2024 following separate controversies involving online content promotion. Those earlier incidents are not directly connected to the Bali investigation but have resurfaced in public discussion following her detention.

OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue has been detained by cops in Bali during a Bangbus tour.



She is expected to be charged with solicitation of minors. — 0HOUR (@0hour1) December 5, 2025

Bonnie Blue has been arrested!! (For real this time) pic.twitter.com/mkqQW0Op2E — AlphaFox (@alphafox) December 5, 2025

Previous Online Notoriety

Billinger gained notoriety earlier in 2025 after claiming in a viral online stunt to have had sex with over 1,000 men in a single day. The post attracted widespread media coverage and controversy, according to South China Morning Post.

She was later removed from a major adult‑content subscription platform after the site determined some of her content breached its acceptable use policies. Billinger disputed this decision, arguing that other creators continued similar content unfazed.

Ongoing Inquiry

At this stage, no formal criminal charges have been announced. Police have said the four British nationals under investigation are being questioned in connection with potential breaches of Indonesia's Pornography Law and Information and Electronic Transactions Law.

Officials declined to confirm whether the presence of recording equipment alone would be sufficient to bring charges, stating that all digital material must first be examined by forensic investigators.

For now, the case remains a developing international inquiry involving digital content production, youth protection concerns and cross-border law enforcement cooperation.