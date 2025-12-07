KEY POINTS Blue was detained in Bali, Indonesia, along with 17 others, during a police raid in a rented studio.

Authorities confiscated several items, including cameras, contraceptives, the "BangBus" truck, and various props.

While the Australian tourists have been released, Blue remains in custody with her case under investigation.

British pornographic creator Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali along with 17 other men on Thursday on suspicions of violating Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws.

The adult content creator was detained after a raid at a studio alongside 14 Australian male tourists, who have since been released by Indonesian authorities.

Police raided the rented studio after the public raised concerns of 'suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material.'

Indonesian police recovered 19 outfits, called 'School Bonnie Blue,' lubricant, nine pink necklaces, a box of condoms, flash drives, two sheets of Viagra pills, and her 'BangBus' truck with its ownership certificate. Multiple cameras were also confiscated.

Blue has been travelling to different locations on her BangBus tour, documenting her experiences for content. She is currently in Bali to visit party hot spots.

Blue, real name Tia Billinger, was thought to be conducting a 'sex stunt' for her BangBus tour. The stunt was said to coincide with Schoolies week, a tradition where high-school graduates from Australia take week-long holidays.

Cancelled Visa Over Controversies

The adult performer's visa to Australia was cancelled last year due to allegations of conducting sexual activities with 'barely legal' teenagers. She has since been travelling to nearer countries to interact with fans and film content.

14 of the detained Australian nationals, aged 19-40, have since been released without charge, according to Badung Police chief Arif Batubara.

'They are being released because they do not meet the criteria for further suspicion, as the case is still under investigation.' Batubara told reporters.

As of today, Batubara stated that three men from Blue's team have been turned over to immigration. No formal charges have been filed yet.

Strict Morality Laws in Indonesia

Pornography is banned in Indonesia under the Undang-Undang Nomor 44 Tahun 2008 tentang Pornografi, which criminalises the production, importation, exportation, duplication, dissemination, offering for sale, possession, purchase, storage, broadcast, or facilitation of pornography.

Violators may face fines up to 6 billion rupiah (approximately £269,565), or face prison time between six months and 15 years for organised production or distribution involving minors or coercion.

World Record Claims

Blue shot to fame early this year for claiming to have had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours to break a world record. The current world record is held by fellow pornographic actress Lisa Sparxxx, who had sex with 919 men in 24 hours.

A documentary covering her claim was released on the UK's Channel 4 in July, called '1000 Men And Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.'

Aside from her record-breaking claim, Blue attracted more controversy for 'extreme challenges' that she would hold on OnlyFans. One such event was the cancelled 'petting zoo' event, where she aimed to sleep with 2,000 men.

OnlyFans banned Blue from the platform for violating the site's policies. She then moved her content to Fansly.

According to Blue, her total earnings on OnlyFans would range between £600,000 and £1.5 million a month.

Maximising Virality

In 2024, during Australia's Schoolies week and fresher's week in the UK, Blue would post her location only and allowed men to have sex with her for free. If they consented, they would also be featured in her videos.

Blue has been the subject of much discourse, criticism, and backlash. Many have criticised her publicity stunts for being too extreme. others have called her a 'reflection of the outrage machine' for maximising virality through extreme acts.