Federal agents shot and wounded a husband and wife in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, January 8, according to local police, marking the latest in a series of high-profile federal law enforcement shootings within a 48-hour period.

Federal law enforcement was involved in Portland couple shooting

According to police reports, authorities have responded to a distress call at 2:24 p.m. about two individuals with gunshot wounds.

'Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds,' a PPB official statement said.

'Officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel. The patients were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents,' it continued.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, though their current conditions remain undisclosed.

When the FBI arrived on the scene, initial reports show an incident involving a vehicle in confrontation with the law enforcers.

It was another 'car incident'

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) indicated that the officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by a Venezuelan national linked to the Tren de Aragua prostitution ring, although these have not been independently verified yet.

Officers said the driver 'weaponised' the vehicle by attempting to run over the agents, prompting the latter to 'fire defensive shots.'

'When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents,' the DHS stated on X.

At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 9, 2026

Portland Police Chief Bob Day said that the local police were not involved in the shooting, and that the two people were discovered blocks away from the shooting scene.

'We are still in the early stages of this incident,' said Chief Day in a statement. 'We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.'

Heightened tensions in Portland with ICE being there

Questions were raised on federal law enforcement's role in Portland, as police operations do not engage in immigration enforcement as per the city's directives.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson called for a halt to ICE operations in the city pending further investigations into the incident.

'We know what the federal government says happened here,' Wilson said. 'There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time is long past,' he continued.

Portland is home to the largest anti-Trump protests, according to the BBC.

'The administration is trying to divide us, to pit communities against each other. Portland, this is a moment to hold each other close," he added.

Just came after the Minneapolis incident with ICE

Portland's incident was overshadowed by the tragic incident of Renee Nicole Good, 37, in Minneapolis, who was shot fatally by ICE agents. The said incident was captured extensively in videos, showing Good reversing her vehicle as agents tried forcing her car door.

As she attempted to drive off, officers fired through the windshield, instantly killing her in the process.

Citizens have expressed their outrage and taken to the streets to call out the use of brutality by federal agents. U.S. Vice President JD Vance took a swipe at the media and critics by saying he 'stands with ICE agents,' and accused Good of criminality, further angering protestors.

The two incidents have sparked national debate on law enforcement, especially in cities already strained by political unrest.