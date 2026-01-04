A devastating fire at a popular ski bar in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana has claimed 40 lives and left 119 injured, with fresh claims emerging that a potential escape route was habitually locked. The blaze, which erupted in the early hours of New Year's Day, has sparked a criminal investigation into the venue's safety measures.

An employee familiar with the bar has alleged that an emergency exit was always secured, raising serious questions about the tragedy at Le Constellation.

The Night of the Tragedy

The fire began around 1:30 a.m. in the basement bar, ignited by sparklers placed in champagne bottles that set alight insulation foam on the ceiling. Harrowing video footage captured revellers, many of them teenagers, continuing to celebrate as flames rapidly spread overhead.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with party-goers forced to escape via a narrow staircase amid thick, toxic smoke. The venue has been labelled a potential deathtrap due to its layout and materials.

A photograph from the night showed the exact moment the sparklers triggered the blaze, leading to a deadly flash-over where intense heat caused near-simultaneous ignition of the enclosed space.

Claims of Locked Exits

Central to the ongoing probe is the testimony of bartender Andrea, 31, who frequented Le Constellation. Speaking to German newspaper Bild, she claimed: 'There was an entrance that also served as an exit. And there was an emergency exit. But whenever I was there, it was always locked.'

Andrea further noted that the exit, located in a separate smoking room used partly as storage, had a sofa blocking it inside and discarded items outside. She added that locals had long anticipated a disaster.

Another witness, Grigori, told the Daily Mail that the exit might have been locked to prevent patrons from leaving without paying. A third exit on the ground floor led to a shopping area, but it remains unclear if it was accessible during the fire.

Victims and Families' Anguish

Among the confirmed victims is 16-year-old Chiara Costanzo from Milan, Italy. Her father, Andrea, shared his heartbreak with an Italian newspaper, saying: 'Until the very end we hoped that Chiara was among the injured admitted to the hospital but not yet identified. Then, without warning, the world collapses. You're never ready.'

Seventeen-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, an Italian golf prodigy, was also named, with his death confirmed by the Italian Golf Federation. Eight Swiss nationals, including two 16-year-olds, have been identified.

Thirty victims remain unidentified, prolonging agony for families. Among them are 15-year-old Charlotte Niddam, a French-born student from London, and Arthur Brodard, 16. His mother Laetitia expressed frustration to reporters: 'There are five unidentified people in hospital, but the authorities refuse to tell us where they are.'

Italian psychologist Elvira Venturella, supporting families, described the wait as one that 'destroys people's stability.'

Ongoing Investigation

Swiss authorities have launched a criminal probe into the French owners, Jacques Moretti, 49, and Jessica Moretti, 40, on suspicions of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm and arson. Police have prioritised victim identification, as stated by state councillor Stephane Ganzer.

The owners, who reportedly renovated the club themselves, have expressed being 'very unwell' but face scrutiny over safety compliance. As the investigation unfolds, the claims of locked exits could prove pivotal in determining accountability for this heartbreaking loss.