The difference between learning how to use an analytics tool and applying analytics inside a large organization can be substantial. Pramathesh Bhaskarbhai Shukla is currently conducting Collaborative Teaching Sessions in Data Analysis and Visualization for more than 300 undergraduate students in Nirma University's Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The sessions give him a setting to bring practical lessons from enterprise analytics into an academic environment.

Shukla's professional work has required him to solve problems involving data validation, KPI frameworks, reporting systems, pipelines, and governance. In the classroom, that experience gives him a foundation for discussing how technical concepts are applied when analytics is used to address business questions. "Students can learn the tools and the technical concepts, but professional analytics asks an additional question," Shukla said. "Can you take the data in front of you and turn it into something another person can actually use to make a decision?"

That question creates a useful starting point for Shukla's teaching. His professional experience has required him to consider not only how an analysis is performed, but also what a stakeholder is trying to understand, which measures are relevant, and how the finished work will be used.

Shukla brings more than six years of analytics experience to those discussions, including work across major enterprise environments and current responsibilities in data governance. He uses that experience to connect analytical concepts with the kinds of questions that arise when data is being used to support real business decisions. Alongside this work, he also serves as an invited peer reviewer for research venues including the World Health Organization's Western Pacific Surveillance and Response Journal and Transactions on Machine Learning Research (TMLR), evaluating technical research in applied data science and public health.

The sessions began August 19, 2026, and run through October 8, 2026. Shukla was formally invited to participate as a Guest Expert and Industry Expert by Dr. Saurin Parikh, an associate professor in Nirma University's Department of Computer Science and Engineering who serves as the sessions' coordinator, alongside co-coordinator Dr. Vrajeshkumar Chawra. The teaching series is part of an industry-academia collaborative initiative organized by the department to bring real-world data analytics practice into the classroom.

Professional analytics often requires the analyst to understand the problem surrounding the data before deciding how to approach it. Shukla's experience gives him a practical perspective on that part of the work and allows him to discuss how analysts identify the question they are trying to answer before choosing the tools or methods they will use. "Industry teaches you to ask what the business is actually trying to understand before you start building anything," Shukla said. "The technical work matters, but so does knowing which problem you are solving."

That perspective places the purpose of an analysis ahead of the tool, chart, or model used to produce it. In Shukla's professional work, an analyst has to understand what information is relevant, what limitations may affect the analysis, and what the person receiving the work needs from the result.

The sessions also give Shukla room to show how analytics responsibilities can extend across multiple technical areas. In the Business Data Visualization unit, he has walked students through KPI framework design similar to the work he performs professionally to translate raw business data into metrics executives can use. When covering techniques including Small Multiples, Radial Tables, and Treemaps, he connects them to approaches used in enterprise dashboards built with Tableau and Power BI for non-technical stakeholders.

He also uses examples that bring students closer to the conditions analysts face outside a classroom. A dedicated Case Studies session draws on enterprise data-governance and reporting challenges, including situations in which data is messy or incomplete instead of presented as a clean classroom dataset. After each session, Shukla runs a five-question quiz through AhaSlides, using live results and a leaderboard to reinforce the material and gauge how well concepts are landing from one session to the next.

That practical perspective is increasingly relevant as software handles more of the mechanical work involved in reporting and visualization. Shukla's professional experience has required him to consider questions beyond producing an output, including why a particular measure matters, how to communicate what the data does and does not show, and how to connect an analysis to the question being asked.

His teaching role gives more than 300 students exposure to those aspects of professional analytics. The sessions allow Shukla to introduce examples of how analytical methods operate within larger workflows and where professional judgment can become part of the work. "The tools will change throughout a student's career," Shukla said. "What matters is learning how to think through the problem and understand what the analysis is supposed to accomplish."

His current governance work adds another dimension to what he can discuss in those sessions. Responsibilities involving metadata, lineage, access rights, and data flows require attention to how information is organized and used across an institution. That experience gives Shukla additional practical material for discussing areas of analytics that extend beyond reports and visualizations.

For Shukla, the teaching work creates a bridge between academic preparation and professional practice. More than 300 students are being introduced to an approach informed by years of work across enterprise data, business intelligence, and governance. The sessions add a practical layer to technical education by showing how analytical skills are applied when the work has to address a real question and produce information another person can use.