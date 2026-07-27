A group of Italian minors on a school trip to Bangkok, accompanied by a non-teaching chaperone, were filmed insulting a Thai woman on a BTS Skytrain, prompting police fines, a video apology, and a formal statement from Italy's embassy.

The incident has since spiralled into a wider debate about respect and responsibility in publicly funded educational travel.

Would you have stepped in? 🤔🤷‍♂️



A Bangkok BTS passenger asked a group of foreign tourists to lower their voices. Moments later, the exchange turned into an argument, with one tourist saying, “Then sorry for bringing money to your country.”



The clip has gone viral and sparked… pic.twitter.com/2RMbyWM8QG — Chrome Crumpet (@ChromeCrumpet) July 24, 2026

What Happened on the Skytrain

The controversy began with a short clip posted by a Thai passenger who tried to ask the teenagers to lower their voices on the train, only to be met with loud mockery, obscene gestures and taunts including a line roughly translated as 'Sorry that we brought money to your country'.

The video quickly went viral on Thai social media, where anger focused not only on their behaviour but on perceived racist overtones, triggering demands for police action and a diplomatic response.

Police Response and Fines

Thai authorities responded by warning that insults, obscene gestures and racist remarks directed at others in public can fall under criminal insult and indecency provisions, even if the targets do not immediately file complaints.

At the same time, police urged the public to avoid witch-hunts against the teenagers, stressing that due process and accurate identification mattered more than online punishment.

Local media report that the students were fined by Thai police for insulting conduct, with one teenager fined additionally over an indecent act linked to the obscene gestures in the train carriage.

The Apology and Early Return

What we know about the group is deliberately limited: they are Italian underage tourists on a 'school educational trip', referred to in embassy statements and Thai reports as a student group rather than by specific school names.

Four students appeared in a 95-second apology video released via the Italian Embassy, acknowledging their behaviour as wrong, expressing regret for offending Thai culture and confirming that those most directly involved would be sent back to Italy early.

Italian commentators have suggested that the trip may have been organised under an INPS-backed welfare programme for children of public employees, a claim that has become a focus of domestic criticism but has not been formally confirmed by authorities.

The Chaperone's Role

The adult travelling with them is described in Italian coverage as a coordinatrice or accompagnatrice, signalling a role as group coordinator or chaperone rather than a formally identified teacher.

She appears in apology settings and holds responsibility for the group's conduct, yet remains unnamed in official and mainstream reports, reflecting the choice to anonymise non-charged adults alongside minors.

Why They Remain Anonymous

Their anonymity is not accidental. In the days after the clip spread, online users wrongly linked the incident to at least one unrelated Italian school and targeted a Bangkok hotel with negative reviews, illustrating how quickly misidentification can affect bystanders when names and institutions are circulated without verification.

Both Thai and Italian authorities have kept the students and chaperone anonymous to reduce the risk of harassment, doxxing and long-term stigma for minors whose conduct, while subject to sanction, is being addressed through legal and educational channels rather than public shaming.

The Domestic Debate in Italy

Inside Italy, teacher networks and education commentators argue the case should be treated as a civic lesson in respect abroad and in how publicly subsidised exchange programmes are run and supervised.

The contested INPS angle feeds a broader concern: if taxpayer-funded welfare schemes help send students overseas, the programmes must also ensure strong preparation in cultural sensitivity and clear accountability when trips go wrong.

That leaves an ethical tension at the heart of the story. Many people still want to 'know who they are', but legal protections for minors and the risk of mob justice mean the more constructive focus is on what is known about their age, roles and funding and what those facts suggest about responsibility, education and public trust.