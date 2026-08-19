Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students across the UK are due to receive their results on Thursday, 20 August, with candidates able to access their grades from 8:00am. Schools and colleges, however, receive access to results before pupils.

Under Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) arrangements for the 2026 summer series, GCSE results files were made available to centres from 00:01 on Wednesday, 19 August, ahead of their release to candidates the following day.

The advance access is subject to strict confidentiality rules and is intended to give authorised staff time to process the results and organise arrangements for results day. Heads of centres, examinations officers and certain senior teaching staff can access the information during the restricted period, but cannot disclose grades before the official candidate release.

Why Schools Get Results Early

The advance release allows centres to check the information and prepare for candidates before the official release. Staff can organise printed slips or digital access and ensure support is available for pupils who may need advice about sixth-form, college or other options.

The results are not calculated by individual schools. Awarding organisations provide the grades, while schools and colleges manage their release to candidates.

The information remains under embargo during the restricted period. This means authorised staff can work with the results without grades being disclosed to pupils, parents, the media or other unauthorised people before the official release time.

When GCSE Results Are Released

The JCQ sets results dates for the main UK awarding organisations, including AQA, Pearson Edexcel, OCR, WJEC and CCEA. GCSE results will be released to candidates on Thursday, 20 August.

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The 8:00am time is the earliest point at which candidates can receive their grades. Schools and colleges decide how and when pupils collect or access their results, so arrangements can vary between centres.

Some schools ask students to attend in person for printed result slips, while others provide grades through online portals or email. Pupils who are unsure about the arrangements should contact their school or college directly.

The Thursday results day also covers foundation and higher projects, as well as Level 1 and Level 2 vocational and technical qualifications. Some vocational and technical results are issued on different dates or on demand, depending on the awarding organisation.

Grading, Reviews and Resits

GCSE grading differs across the UK. In England, GCSEs use numerical grades from 9 to 1, with Grade 9 the highest and Grade 4 generally considered a standard pass. Wales continues to use letter grades from A* to G, while Northern Ireland uses numerical and letter grading depending on the qualification and awarding organisation.

Students who believe a result does not accurately reflect their performance can ask their school or college about a review of marking. The process checks whether the mark scheme was applied correctly and whether marking or administrative errors occurred. It is not simply a complete re-mark of the paper.

For school and college candidates, requests normally have to be made through the exam centre. JCQ lists 24 September 2026 as the deadline for reviews of marking for the June 2026 series.

Students who need to improve English language or maths can also take the November 2026 resit series, with results due in January 2027. Most other GCSE subjects generally require candidates to wait for the summer 2027 examination series.