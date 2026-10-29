Americans aged 16 to 26 can apply for scholarships worth up to $25,000 (approx. €22,400 and £18,750) through the Taco Bell Foundation's Live Más Scholarship programme.

Applications opened across the United States on 13 October 2026, with no GPA or standardised test scores required.

The foundation's 2027 scholarship programme offers awards of $5,000 (€4,488.00 and £3,752.23), $10,000 (€8,976.00 and £7,504.45) and $25,000 (€22,439.25 and £18,761.12) to eligible students pursuing further education.

More than $13 million (approx. €11.7 million and £9.8 million) is available, with applications closing on 5 January 2027.

The scholarship prioritises applicants' passions, personal experiences and ambitions rather than traditional academic performance measures.

Candidates must submit a short video or written essay explaining their interests and the impact they hope to make.

However, the awards are competitive and restricted to qualifying educational expenses. Successful applicants do not receive unrestricted cash payments, and not every recipient will qualify for the maximum amount.

What the $25,000 Live Más Scholarship Looks For

According to the Taco Bell Foundation's official announcement, applicants are not required to submit academic transcripts, recommendation letters or standardised test scores.

Instead, the application focuses on three areas: passion, community and impact. Candidates must explain what motivates them, how their experiences have shaped them and what difference they hope to make.

The first question asks applicants to describe a moment that demonstrated why their passion matters. They must also explain something they have done within the past 12 months to pursue that interest.

The second question explores personal background and community involvement. Applicants are encouraged to describe an experience within a community that influenced their values, perspective or sense of identity.

The final question looks towards the future. Candidates must explain the impact they have made or hope to achieve through their education, career or personal ambitions.

Applicants can submit a video lasting between 30 seconds and two minutes or an essay containing 250 to 500 words. The foundation does not indicate that either submission format receives preferential treatment.

Under the official selection guidelines, applications are assessed on demonstrated passion, meaningful community experiences, intended impact and financial need. Educational pathways and geographical factors may also influence decisions.

Applications may undergo human review, AI-assisted evaluation or both. However, the Taco Bell Foundation makes the final scholarship selections, and financial need does not automatically determine eligibility.

Who Can Apply for the $25,000 Scholarship?

New applicants must be aged between 16 and 26 and meet the programme's US residency requirements. Eligible candidates include legal residents of the 50 states and Washington, DC, alongside qualifying dependants of active-duty US military personnel.

Applicants must also be preparing to enter or already attending an accredited post-secondary institution. Eligible programmes include two-year and four-year colleges, universities, vocational courses and trade schools.

The scholarship is open to eligible Taco Bell restaurant employees and non-employees. Applicants who are legally minors must obtain written permission from a parent or guardian.

Previous scholarship recipients can apply for renewal up to three times, potentially receiving four awards in total. Renewals are not automatic, award amounts may change, and returning scholars are exempt from the initial age limit.

The programme's previous award cycle illustrates how competitive the process can be. In April 2026, the foundation announced $14.5 million (approx. €13 million and £10.9 million) in scholarships.

More than 1,500 scholarships were awarded following over 41,000 applications. Those figures relate to the 2026 recipient class, not the applications currently being accepted for 2027.

How Scholarship Funds Are Paid and What Support Recipients Receive

Unlike a general cash payment, Live Más Scholarship funding is administered through accredited educational institutions. The programme's official terms specify that the money can cover tuition, mandatory fees, books and course-specific supplies.

Scholarship administrator Kaleidoscope coordinates payments to eligible institutions after recipients complete the required verification process. Funds cannot be used as unrestricted personal spending money or to repay student loans.

The foundation also provides support beyond tuition funding, including mentorship, professional networking and career-development opportunities. These resources are intended to help recipients pursue their ambitions after receiving their awards.

One early recipient of the 2027 scholarship class is Jose Quiroa, a Taco Bell employee in Los Angeles. According to the foundation, he received a $25,000 (approx. €22,400 and £18,750) scholarship after financial difficulties forced him to postpone his studies in computer engineering and business.

His experience highlights the programme's emphasis on helping students continue their education despite financial barriers.

Applications for the 2027 Live Más Scholarship close on 5 January 2027 at 5pm Pacific Standard Time. Successful applicants are expected to receive notification in spring 2027.

Eligible candidates can apply through the Taco Bell Foundation's official website, with no application fee required.