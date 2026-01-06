A new civil lawsuit filed in New York has placed Donnie McClurkin, the Grammy-winning gospel singer and pastor, at the centre of serious sexual abuse allegations, with claims that the alleged misconduct occurred during so-called 'pray the gay away' spiritual sessions. McClurkin's legal team has strongly denied the accusations, calling them false and misleading, but the case has nonetheless triggered renewed scrutiny of the influential church leader and his past ministry.

Lawsuit Filed in New York Court

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in Manhattan State Supreme Court by Giuseppe Corletto, who alleges he was sexually abused by McClurkin over several years.

In an interview with NBC News, Corletto shared that he first sought out McClurkin in the early 2000s while struggling to reconcile his sexuality with his Christian faith. He says he approached McClurkin after reading the singer's autobiographical book, which describes how McClurkin believed faith helped him overcome what he called the 'curse' of homosexuality.

Corletto alleges that what initially appeared to be spiritual mentoring later escalated into abuse. The lawsuit states that Corletto was in his early twenties at the time and describes a relationship shaped by McClurkin's authority as both a religious leader and mentor.

Allegations of Abuse and Power Imbalance

According to the lawsuit, the alleged abuse began during private prayer sessions described as efforts to 'pray the gay away' and later intensified. Corletto claims that McClurkin held significant power over him, both spiritually and professionally, particularly after he began working as McClurkin's assistant and travelling with him.

The filing argues that this imbalance of power made it difficult for Corletto to speak out at the time, alleging he felt pressure to remain silent due to McClurkin's position as his mentor, employer and pastor. The lawsuit also alleges that some incidents took place during work trips and within church settings.

Alleged Apology Email Referenced

The complaint further references an email that McClurkin allegedly sent to Corletto following an incident in 2013. In that message, quoted in the lawsuit, McClurkin is alleged to have apologised for his behaviour and used language expressing shame and regret.

'I am the actual epitome of a desperate dirty "old man",' the pastor allegedly wrote in the message, 'pawning and groping a young man who is just looking for a friendship and close plutonic [sic] relationship with someone he wants looks to for help, guidance and spirituality.'

The email is cited by Corletto as evidence supporting his claims and as a moment he says helped him later recognise the alleged abuse.

McClurkin has not publicly commented on the contents of the email himself. The email is included as part of the plaintiff's allegations and has not been independently verified in court.

McClurkin's Legal Team Denies Claims

McClurkin's attorney, Greg Lisi, has issued a statement categorically denying the allegations. 'At no time did Pastor McClurkin engage in any form of sexual abuse, assault, or sexual coercion of Mr Corletto,' Lisi said. He added that the claims 'grossly mischaracterize their interactions' and said the allegations are contradicted by what he described as the real facts.

The defence has also pointed to the age of some of the accusations, noting that some alleged incidents date back more than two decades.

Legal Context and Broader Profile

The lawsuit was filed under New York City's Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which extended the statute of limitations for certain sexual abuse claims. The law has enabled a number of historical cases to be brought before the courts in recent years.

McClurkin, now 66, is one of the most recognisable figures in gospel music, having won three Grammy Awards and sold millions of albums. His career has included mainstream recognition and high-profile appearances, alongside long-standing controversy over his public views on sexuality. As the case proceeds, further developments will depend on court filings and judicial review.