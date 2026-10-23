Prediction market operators Kalshi and Polymarket, alongside their founders, have contributed at least $5 million (£3.7 million) to political groups during the 2026 US election cycle. Their spending comes as state authorities challenge the legality of some event contracts and federal regulators consider how the products should be governed.

More than a third of the reported contributions went to state-level political groups backing candidates for governor, attorney general, and state legislatures. These races could prove consequential for an industry whose ability to operate depends not only on federal oversight, but also on how individual states enforce their gambling laws.

The political engagement reflects a commercial risk as much as a campaign-finance story. Political science professor David Primo has warned that failing to engage with policymakers while the rules are being shaped could pose an 'existential threat' to the companies. Whether political spending helps secure regulatory clarity, however, remains uncertain.

State-Level Politics Could Shape Market Access

According to an analysis by the Center for Political Accountability, more than a third of the reported donations went to state-level groups. Kalshi contributed nearly $1.5 million (£1.1 million) to such organisations, with its giving split roughly evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

Polymarket contributed nearly $250,000 (£187,000) to two Democratic groups and one Republican group. The contributions place attention on state-level races, where elected officials may influence gambling legislation, enforcement priorities, and the appointment or direction of regulators.

For prediction market companies, the consequences are practical. Restrictions in individual states could limit where products are offered, even as the industry argues that its contracts belong within a federal financial regulatory framework. Donations to political groups do not establish that the companies have secured, or will secure, favourable treatment.

Federal and State Authorities Clash Over Event Contracts

Kalshi and Polymarket maintain that their event contracts are financial instruments subject to federal oversight. State authorities, gaming regulators, and Native American tribes have challenged some sports-related offerings, arguing that they amount to gambling governed by state law.

On 24 September 2026, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a lawsuit against Polymarket, alleging that it operated an unlicensed gambling business in the state. Those allegations remain subject to legal proceedings and should not be treated as established findings.

Federal oversight is also evolving. On 4 February 2026, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission withdrew a proposed event-contract rule from 2024 and a staff advisory issued in 2025, while signalling its intention to pursue new rulemaking. The agency issued further prediction-market guidance in March.

The result is an unsettled regulatory landscape in which the boundary between federal market supervision and state gambling enforcement remains contested. That uncertainty could affect the platforms' expansion plans and the range of contracts they can offer.

Political Giving Raises Transparency Concerns

Republican political groups received $2.7 million (£2 million) of the reported total, with the remainder going to Democratic causes. Kalshi has said disclosures by Election Day would show its political giving distributed roughly evenly between the parties.

Polymarket chief executive Shayne Coplan and the company have contributed about $1.3 million (£971,000) to Republican committees and candidates, alongside donations to Democratic groups, according to the reported figures. A separate $1 million (£747,000) contribution from Polymarket operator Blockratize to House Majority Forward, a Democratic nonprofit that does not publicly disclose its donors, was also reported.

The donation to House Majority Forward raises a transparency question because the public cannot readily identify the organisation's underlying funders. That does not, by itself, indicate wrongdoing. But when an industry is lobbying for a regulatory framework that could determine its commercial future, the visibility of political funding becomes an important part of public scrutiny.

Regulatory Clarity Could Define the Next Phase

Prediction markets allow users to trade contracts linked to the outcomes of future events, including political and economic developments. Their expansion will depend partly on whether regulators and courts establish clearer boundaries around permissible products and the authorities responsible for overseeing them.

Political spending demonstrates that companies in the sector are engaging with the policymaking process. It does not show that donations have changed officials' positions or affected legal outcomes.

The more consequential test will be whether the industry can obtain a predictable framework for operating across the US without losing access to key markets through state-level restrictions. Until courts, lawmakers, and regulators resolve the competing claims, political engagement is likely to remain part of the companies' effort to protect their business models.