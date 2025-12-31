Prince Harry is reportedly desperate to return to the UK amid a deepening disagreement with Meghan Markle, which is straining their marriage.

The tension has grown in recent months, sharpening over Christmas and into the new year. At the heart of the issue is Harry's wish to reunite with the British Royal Family and spend time with his ailing father, King Charles III.

Meghan is said to be firmly against any return to the UK. Sources close to the couple say the subject no longer fades away. It resurfaces often and at awkward moments. While both remain focused on their work and family life, the future location of their home has become a constant and unresolved question.

Harry Feels It's 'Urgent' for Them to Go Back

Prince Harry is said to believe that returning to the UK cannot wait much longer. His concerns centre on his father's health and the limited opportunities left to rebuild their relationship.

King Charles III has been receiving treatment for cancer since early 2024. That reality is believed to weigh heavily on Harry.

Insiders say Harry talks openly about missing Britain. He is said to feel a strong pull back to the place he still considers home.

According to a source, 'Their marriage is under strain — not because of a lack of love, but because of opposing fears. Harry is begging to come home. He talks about the UK constantly. He knows his father is ill and he feels time slipping away. For him, 2026 feels urgent.'

Harry's brief reunion with his father earlier this year is thought to have intensified those feelings. The meeting reportedly renewed his hope that reconciliation with the British Royal Family is still possible.

Meghan is 'Determined Not to Rush Back'

Meghan Markle is said to view the situation very differently. Sources claim she strongly associates the UK with painful experiences from her time as a senior royal. Those memories are described as deeply unsettling and difficult to revisit.

An insider said, 'But Meghan associates the UK with unhappiness, fear and anxiety. She is equally determined not to be rushed back into a country she associates with pain, scrutiny, and unfinished business.'

The source added that Meghan feels frustrated that the issue keeps returning after years of distance.

The couple continue to build their personal brand in the US. They are also believed to have secured a home in Portugal. That property is expected to act as their European base. For Meghan, this arrangement is seen as a clear alternative to living in Britain.

Security remains a crucial factor. Harry is awaiting a Home Office review of his protection arrangements in January. The same source said, 'The UK question is now constantly looming over their relationship, and it's not something Meghan wants to keep batting away. She doesn't even want it as a topic of conversation.'

The insider added, 'She knows next year they could win their battle for a security arrangement, which will remove the single biggest practical barrier to Harry returning to Britain with his family. She worries that if the security issue is resolved, the expectation will be that she has no reason left to say no. And she's not sure she's ready for that – emotionally or psychologically.'

Discussions about the UK reportedly became more frequent over Christmas and into the new year. This is said to have created a tense atmosphere during what is usually a private family period.

Harry Would 'Love' to Reconcile With His Family

Prince Harry has made his feelings clear in public. Earlier this year, he said he would 'love a reconciliation with his family'. That desire appears to be driving his push to return to Britain.

During his meeting with King Charles III, Harry reportedly brought a framed photograph. It showed Harry, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. The King has not seen his grandchildren in person since the summer of 2022.

The meeting marked the first face-to-face contact between father and son since Harry flew from the US shortly after the King revealed his cancer treatment. While no formal plans followed, the moment was seen as significant.

For now, the divide remains. Prince Harry's longing for home continues to clash with Meghan Markle's reluctance to return.