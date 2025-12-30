When James Holt first teamed up with Prince Harry eight years ago to bolster mental health support for British soldiers, few could have predicted he'd become the Sussexes' longest-serving aide — nor that he'd be the latest to bid farewell amid a string of high-profile exits from their California operation.

On Dec. 29, the executive director of Archewell announced his resignation, citing a desire to return his young family to his London roots after five years on the West Coast. The move compounds concerns over the charity's stability, coming just days after chief communications officer Meredith Maines quit on Boxing Day.​

Holt, who earned $245,000 annually in 2024 despite Archewell's sharp drop in donations, painted an unequivocally positive picture in his statement to People. 'From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference,' he said.

Of Meghan, he added: 'From the moment I met Meghan, I recognised a kindred spirit — someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance'. He praised their joint efforts on online harm as 'the most meaningful of my professional life'.​

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, reciprocated warmly: his 'enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary'. Holt won't vanish entirely — he'll serve as a senior philanthropic advisor, guiding their 2026 humanitarian trips via Archewell Philanthropies. Yet the optics are troubling for a foundation rebranded amid financial woes and staff cuts.​

Staff Turnover Accelerates: From Publicist to Charity Chief

Maines' departure on Dec. 26 marked the Sussexes' 11th communications expert lost in five years — a churn rate that has fuelled whispers of a toxic workplace. Sources claim the 'final straw' was Harry and Meghan's uninvited appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash on Nov. 8, hosted at Jeff Bezos' $175 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Kim Kardashian posted photos of the couple mingling, only for both she and Jenner to swiftly delete them after backlash — allegedly because the Sussexes hadn't consented. For Maines, who'd joined just a year prior, it proved untenable.​

Archewell's troubles run deeper. Donations plummeted in 2024, prompting redundancies framed as 'inevitable' under a new fiscal sponsor model. Recent staff purges left the foundation with just two aides, while Meghan's American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand struggles to appoint a CEO. Holt's exit — after helming since 2021 — feels symbolic, especially as he returns to the UK where Harry once thrived.​

London Calling Amid California Chaos

Holt's praise contrasts sharply with anonymous tales of dysfunction. He's been with Harry since pre-Megxit days, navigating the Invictus Games expansions and Gaza aid amid Archewell's delinquency scares and funding cuts over hate speech controversies.

His statement radiates optimism: 'After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it's time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I'll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead'.

Yet for the Sussexes, settled in Montecito since 2020 after stepping back as working royals, the departures signal deeper malaise. Harry's UK projects — like soldier mental health — once flourished under Holt; now, their global ambitions face scepticism. Meghan's Netflix shows and lifestyle ventures demand seamless PR, but the revolving door undermines credibility.​

Insiders speculate family pull factors for Holt, but the timing raises eyebrows. As Archewell pivots to family-led philanthropy — involving Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 — the loss of institutional knowledge could hobble momentum.

For a couple branding themselves as compassionate changemakers, retaining talent remains their greatest challenge.