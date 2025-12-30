James Holt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's closest advisor and long-time aide, bid goodbye to his role as the head of Archewell Foundation.

Holt had been working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their PR head since 2019, then joined them in their new endeavours in California after they stepped down from their duties as senior working royals in 2020.

Holt's Resignation

In a statement shared with People Magazine, Holt looked back on his professional career with the Sussexes, starting with his first project with the prince eight years ago, to help the Harry in improving the mental health support for the members of the British military.

He also recalled his first meeting with Meghan, whom he described as 'a kindred spirit' who constantly finds joy even in the most challenging moments and finds authentic connection with people of all shapes and sizes.

He added that working with Prince Harry and Meghan in supporting families who were victims of online harm will always be the most meaningful task in his career.

But his time with the Sussexes had to end.

'After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it's time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I'll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead,' Holt stated.

The former royal adviser also mentioned that he will miss all his colleagues and will always be grateful to the couple for everything they have done for him and all the people they have served.

The Sussexes Thank Holt for His Service

In a separate statement, Prince Harry and Meghan lauded Holt's contribution to their foundation and to their family in general.

'His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary. As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies,' the couple said.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan also mentioned that Holt will stay as a senior philanthropic adviser for Archewell Philanthropies and the couple. He will also continue supporting them in their humanitarian trips in 2026.

Holt's resignation came after the couple's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, stepped down from her post on 26 December.

In a statement shared by The Mirror, Maines said, 'After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026. I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good they are doing in the world.'

What's Next For the Foundation?

A report from Page Six revealed that Holt's long-time work partner, Archewell vice president Shauna Nep, is currently working as a 'consultant' instead of a full-time employee.

The publication also claimed that only a handful of employees were left in the couple's production company, and more are expected to say goodbye to their jobs if Meghan's Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' will not return for another season.