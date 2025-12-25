In a week already dominated by explosive revelations from the latest trove of Jeffrey Epstein documents, two names have surfaced in a way that few could have predicted. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, often seen as the primary antagonists in the ongoing drama of the House of Windsor, have found themselves mentioned in the Department of Justice's massive file dump—not as associates of the late pedophile, but as the unwitting subjects of a high-level discussion regarding the sheer commercial power of their public image.

The documents, released on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, include a fascinating email exchange dated 11 March 2020. This was a pivotal moment in modern royal history, falling just two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their final, frost-bitten appearance as working royals at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. The focus of the redacted emails, which were first uncovered by the YouTube channel The Royal Grift, was a Yahoo Lifestyle article titled Prince Harry comments on Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in Prank.

The Commercial Power Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

The Sussexes' 'publicity value' was what really caught the attention of those who wrote in the files. One sender said that one article about the couple was worth more than $4 million, which they called 'insane.' The person who got the message was just as shocked, saying that the piece had gotten an estimated 23,133,672 readers.

To give you an idea of how big those numbers are, the exchange said that even the most popular articles in well-known newspapers like the Wall Street Journal or The Times usually only get between 250,000 and 500,000 readers. What made this go viral? The person who sent the message said that the story had managed to put 'Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Megan Markel [sic] in the same story,' which was a perfect storm of royal scandal and public interest.

When Russian Pranksters Tricked Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

The article at the heart of the email discussion detailed a series of hoax calls that left the Duke of Sussex red-faced. While staying on Vancouver Island during the early days of 'Megxit', Harry was targeted by the notorious Russian duo Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus.

Posing as the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father, Svante, the pair managed to bypass security—reportedly by using a fake email address under the name of Ueli Maurer, the then-President of Switzerland—and speak directly to the Prince on New Year's Eve 2019 and again on 22 January 2020.

During these unguarded moments, Harry spoke candidly about the couple's decision to step back, telling the 'activists' that 'sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one'. He expressed his belief that people around the world would respect them for 'putting our family first'. However, the conversation inevitably turned to the dark cloud hanging over the family: Prince Andrew's association with Epstein.

Harry's response was careful, yet firm. 'I have very little to say on that,' he reportedly said. 'But whatever he has done or hasn't done, is completely separate from me and my wife.' He went on to stress that he and Meghan operated with a spirit of 'inclusivity' and were 'completely separate from the majority of my family.'

These comments were made just months after Andrew's disastrous Newsnight interview and shortly before his brother, King Charles III, took the historic step on 30 October 2025 of stripping Andrew of his royal titles and privileges, including his roles as Prince and Duke of York.

The move followed damning claims made by Virginia Giuffre in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which was released earlier that month following her death in April. As these latest Epstein files prove, the intersection of the Sussexes' fame and the Andrew scandal remains one of the most potent—and valuable—narratives in the world.

The resurfacing of Prince Harry's candid remarks in the latest Epstein document dump serves as a stark reminder of the enduring power—and peril—of the Sussex brand. As the former 'spares' of the Royal Family, Harry and Andrew find their legacies inextricably linked in the public eye, even as they tread vastly different paths.