Five years after founding their charitable foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a critical crossroads. With a reported £2.3 million ($3 million) deficit and a rebrand to Archewell Philanthropies underway, experts warn a simple name change may not be enough to salvage their reputation. Without a fundamental shift in operations, their philanthropic ambitions could collapse.

The stakes could not be higher for the Sussexes. Following a 2024 tax return which revealed the foundation took in just £1.6 million ($2.1 million) while spending a staggering £3.9 million ($5.1 million), industry insiders suggest the organisation is hemorrhaging not just cash, but credibility. The rebrand comes amidst swirling questions regarding financial practices and the efficacy of their charitable model.

'Radical Transparency' Vital for Archewell Philanthropies

Three top public relations gurus and crisis managers have weighed in on the crisis, offering a consensus that the path forward requires painful honesty. Tracy Lamourie, an internationally renowned celebrity publicist and business strategist, suggests that a superficial rebrand will fail to rebuild the trust that has been eroded over the last few years.

'A rebrand alone won't do it; that won't rebuild the trust,' Lamourie explained. 'If Meghan and Harry want Archewell Philanthropies to actually succeed after all the reports of operating losses and public questions around organisational spending, the best thing they can do for a quick perception turnaround and trust is a much tighter structure and a commitment to radical transparency'.

Lamourie argues that the couple must change the narrative by removing the mystery that surrounds their finances. 'Can the new venture work? Yes, but only if they stop trying to avoid the story and instead build a new one that makes future scrutiny boring,' she added, noting that in the world of non-profits, 'Boring is trust in charitable work'.

Authenticity Key for Archewell Philanthropies Success

The skepticism surrounding the foundation is compounded by what some experts describe as 'deliberate obscurity'. Brian Glicklich, CEO at Digital Strategy Ltd, believes the couple's approach has been disastrous for their public standing. He points to their spending habits — which may include costs associated with their quasi-royal tours to Colombia and Nigeria — as creating a damaging perception.

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deliberate obscurity about their foundation, its intention, and its work has harmed their reputations terribly,' Glicklich revealed. 'Their spending creates the appearance that they are using it as a personal toy chest of interests, and lack basic financial skills'.

Glicklich warns that too many observers now view the charity as a 'self-serving publicity mechanism' designed to platform other moneymaking ventures rather than effect real change. However, he insists there is a 'hard way back'. This recovery starts with authenticity and a pivot away from Hollywood glamour.

Citing prior tax returns where the couple reported working only one hour per week on the foundation, Glicklich advises they must become 'daily hands-on philanthropists' for the foreseeable future. 'Not a press conference and not a photo op. They need to find a path within Archewell Philanthropies that really matters to them, and show the world why and how they intend to fulfil their mission personally'.

The call for a 'professional housecleaning' is echoed by Lauren Cobello, Founder and CEO of Leverage with Media PR. She argues the couple must halt their commercial ambitions — including selling products — until they have repaired their standing with the public.

'They need a crisis PR strategy where they rebuild their reputation with the public before they continue to sell products, put out new brands, and new philanthropy organisations,' Cobello explained. 'They have a lot of distrust from the public, and they need to do some reputation repair before launching anything new at this time'.

The timing for such a pivot may be forced upon them. In August, Netflix dropped the pair from their exclusive five-year production deal, retaining only a first-look arrangement with no new projects currently planned. Furthermore, the streaming giant has reportedly not ordered new episodes of Markle's lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

Meanwhile, Markle's As Ever product line of fruit spreads and wine continues to face questions regarding quality and sales figures. With these business setbacks in 2025 clearing their schedule, the couple now has the time to devote themselves fully to Archewell Philanthropies, should they choose to heed the experts' advice.