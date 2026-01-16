Prince Harry is desperately trying to return to his royal duties because he does not want to play second fiddle to Meghan Markle anymore, a royal commentator has claimed. During a recent discussion on Talk TV, host Kevin O'Sullivan said the Duke of Sussex has not found his purpose in America after all these years and is struggling with his mental health as a result.

O'Sullivan claimed that Prince Harry is left with no other choice but to play second fiddle to everything that Markle does, and he is not happy about it. Since Markle hails from the US, it seems that she is having an easier time adjusting to life there, while Prince Harry reportedly feels sidelined by his wife's ambitions.

Life in America

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adjusted well to their life in America. There is no indication that they have even the slightest ounce of regret over their decision to leave the United Kingdom for the United States.

However, just like any other decision in life, there are some downsides to not living in the United Kingdom. For instance, Prince Harry is thousands of miles away from the royal family. His children, Archie and Lilibet, are also growing up without their cousins by their side.

Struggling to Find Purpose

'He doesn't like playing second fiddle. He wants to reclaim his own pursuit of happiness. He realises his own mental health is at stake here. And the only way he will get back his sense of purpose, his sense of self-respect, is to do the only thing he knows how to do, which is to be a frontline royal,' O'Sullivan said.

The talk show host went on to say that Prince Harry is desperately trying to get back into the royal fold. However, Queen Elizabeth was very firm when she told her grandson that he could not be half in or half out.

William Likely to Block Return

O'Sullivan also said that it is unlikely for Prince William to allow his younger brother into the royal fold. After all, Prince Harry made the difficult decision to turn his back at his royal duties when he and Markle moved to the US.

'William despises Meghan, doesn't really like his brother. I think William will block it, but Harry is desperate to get back what he knows in order to regain his self-respect,' he said.

Sidelined by Ambitious Wife

Royal insider Kinsey Schofield weighed in by saying that Markle is far more ambitious than Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex is struggling to relate to his wife's level of ambition, and as a result, the father of two reportedly feels sidelined by Markle. 'Because she's always on to the next thing,' Schofield said.

Regardless of whether Prince Harry wants to return to his royal duties or not, what is certain is that his love for his family has never wavered. In fact, he immediately flew to the UK after learning about King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

King Charles Extends Olive Branch

While battling the deadly illness, reports claimed that King Charles extended yet another olive branch to Prince Harry and Markle. According to Realtor.com, King Charles offered his personal country home, the Highgrove House, to the couple. Prince Harry and Markle could stay in the residence while they are in the UK.

Several outlets have been speculating on Prince Harry and Markle's possible visit to the UK soon. However, insiders close to the couple stressed that no trips have been planned just yet.