The release of newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents has once again dragged Michael Jackson's name into an already volatile conversation and sparked immediate backlash from his former bodyguard, family members, and fans worldwide.

On 19 December 2025, the US Department of Justice published a large batch of unclassified Epstein-related records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation signed into law a month earlier.

The disclosure included hundreds of thousands of pages and a trove of undated photographs seized from Epstein's properties during past investigations. Many images arrived without captions, explanations, or context.

Among the photographs were two images involving Michael Jackson, who died in 2009. Within hours, social media erupted with claims and counterclaims, forcing those close to the late pop icon to step forward.

What the Epstein Files Actually Show

One image shows Jackson standing beside Epstein, dressed in a suit and dark sunglasses, while Epstein appears casually dressed. The photograph is undated and unlabelled, but sources familiar with Jackson's movements have long placed it around 2002 or 2003, years before Epstein's crimes became widely known.

A second image features Jackson with former US President Bill Clinton, Diana Ross, and several individuals whose faces were initially redacted.

Online speculation quickly suggested the blurred figures were minors. However, that claim was later corrected after it was reported that the redacted faces belonged to Jackson's and Ross's own children, and the photo was taken during a public Democratic fundraiser held on Jackson's tour bus in the early 2000s.

Furthermore, it was emphasised that the files contain no new allegations against Jackson or others pictured. The documents largely underscore Epstein's habit of collecting photos with celebrities to inflate his status, not evidence of criminal conduct.

Bodyguard Matt Fiddes Breaks His Silence

Michael Jackson's former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, who worked with him for nearly a decade, publicly rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing.

According to Fiddes, the Epstein photo was taken during a Palm Beach house-hunting trip in 2002 or 2003. Jackson was touring properties through real estate agents while considering a move closer to friend Barry Gibb. Epstein's home was one of more than 30 properties Jackson briefly viewed.

Fiddes said the encounter lasted no more than half a minute and involved nothing beyond a polite greeting and a quick photograph. He stressed that Jackson had no ongoing relationship with Epstein and never returned to the property. Other staff members and Jackson's doctor were present at the time.

Fiddes also criticised the way the DOJ presented the images, arguing that redactions and missing context allowed misleading narratives to flourish.

Fans Rush to Jackson's Defence

Jackson's fan base, known as Moonwalkers, moved swiftly to defend him across social media. Many described the renewed attention as another attempt to smear a man who can no longer defend himself.

Supporters pointed repeatedly to Jackson's 2005 acquittal following a months-long trial and extensive FBI investigations that found no evidence of criminal behaviour. Side-by-side comparisons of the redacted fundraiser photo circulated widely, accusing officials of creating unnecessary suspicion by obscuring familiar faces.

Some fans framed the controversy as a distraction, arguing that deceased figures were being dragged into the Epstein narrative while living individuals avoided scrutiny. Others urged calm, reminding followers that similar references to Jackson had appeared in earlier Epstein-related documents without any accusations attached.

Furthermore, there have been no updates, clarifications, or allegations tied to Jackson beyond the initial document release. However, Michael Jackson's legacy continues to attract controversy, even in the absence of evidence and even years after his death.