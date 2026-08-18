Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have named their newborn daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, giving the newest royal baby a name linked to two queens and the family's life in Portugal.

Adelaide was born at 6.20pm on 3 August 2026 at a hospital in Lisbon, weighing 6lb 9oz. She is the couple's third child and first daughter, joining five-year-old August and three-year-old Ernest.

Despite being King Charles III's great-niece and 15th in line to the throne, Adelaide will not be known as a princess or receive the style Her Royal Highness. Instead, she will be known simply as Miss Adelaide Brooksbank.

Adelaide's Name Connects Two Queens

Eugenie announced her daughter's full name two weeks after the birth, saying it honoured three people whom the family loves and admires.

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Elizabeth is a clear tribute to Eugenie's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 after reigning for 70 years. The former monarch maintained a close relationship with Eugenie and attended the joint christening of August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall in 2021.

Adelaide also has a significant place in British royal history. Queen Adelaide was the wife of King William IV and served as queen consort from 1830 until her husband's death in 1837.

Born Princess Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen in Germany, she became known for her charitable work and support for causes involving women, children and education. The Australian city of Adelaide was named in her honour.

The choice therefore gives Eugenie's daughter a direct name connection to both Queen Adelaide and Queen Elizabeth II, although the family has not suggested that the baby will carry out royal duties.

Portuguese Connection Behind the Name

The full name also reflects the Brooksbank family's connection to Portugal, where Adelaide was born and where Eugenie and Jack spend part of the year.

Eugenie said her daughter's name represented English and Portuguese history, describing both countries as places the family loves and calls home.

The name Adelaide has links to Maria Adelaide of Braganza, a Portuguese royal who was imprisoned by the Nazis for supporting the resistance during the Second World War. She later returned to Portugal and devoted herself to helping people in need.

Annina is understood to have a more personal meaning for the family. However, Eugenie and Jack have not publicly explained the complete story behind each part of their daughter's name.

Why Adelaide Will Not Be a Princess

Royal titles are governed by rules established through letters patent rather than simply by a person's position in the line of succession.

Under the existing rules, the children of a monarch, the male-line grandchildren of a monarch and the children of the Prince of Wales's eldest son are normally entitled to use prince or princess titles.

Eugenie received her title because she is the male-line granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II through her father. Her children, however, descend from the Royal Family through their mother.

Jack Brooksbank was not granted a peerage or royal title when he married Eugenie in 2018. His children therefore use the Brooksbank surname and do not automatically receive titles through him.

The same rule applies to Adelaide's brothers, August and Ernest, who are also in the line of succession but are not princes.

Where Adelaide Stands in the Line of Succession

Adelaide entered the succession immediately after her brothers, making her 15th in line to the British throne.

She follows her mother, who is 12th, August, who is 13th, and Ernest, who is 14th. Her arrival moves other relatives one position lower but does not alter the immediate order surrounding Prince William and his children.

Adelaide's chances of becoming monarch remain remote. Her position will also fall further if those ahead of her have children.

Her historic name nevertheless preserves a powerful royal connection. Adelaide may not carry the title of princess, but her name places two queens at the centre of her family story.