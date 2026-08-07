Meghan Markle has reportedly upstaged Princess Eugenie's birth announcement. On August 4, the 'Suits' alum turned 45 and shared a post on Instagram celebrating her birthday. Buckingham Palace later released a statement on social media, announcing Princess Eugenie had given birth to her third child.

Markle's Birthday Reportedly Overshadowed by Princess Eugenie's Baby Announcement

Read more Princess Eugenie Accused of Hijacking Meghan Markle's Birthday in 'Revenge' Claim Princess Eugenie Accused of Hijacking Meghan Markle's Birthday in 'Revenge' Claim

On Tuesday, the palace shared a statement on Instagram about the princess and Jack Brooksbank celebrating their daughter's birth. Interestingly, the announcement was made a day later, as the baby was born on August 3. Meanwhile, on August 4, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 45th birthday and shared a post on Instagram.

According to royal fans on social media, Eugenie 'upstaged' Markle by releasing the statement on the same day. Fans claimed that she took royal revenge. They recalled Eugenie's wedding when Prince Harry and his wife informed the Royal Family about the duchess's first pregnancy. Fans are expressing theories, noting,

'This coincidence has actually made me believe that the Royals believe revenge is a dish served cold. Meghan announces her pregnancy at Eugenie's wedding. Now Eugenie and Jack, the Palace publish a photo of their beautiful baby, not long after Meg drops her bday snaps (sic).' Additionally, an X user tweeted, 'They could have announced it yesterday. That was totally on purpose, get back. Classic.'

Upstaging Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Previously, Harry shared in his memoir, 'Spare,' that the couple had just found out about Markle's first pregnancy with Prince Archie and wanted to share their happy news with the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to inform Harry's family at his cousin's wedding. It was reported that Harry first told his father, King Charles, followed by Prince William and Kate Middleton in 'Spare.'

Meghan Markle shared a series of videos and photos to mark her 45th birthday, but the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of overshadowing Princess Eugenie's baby news with her Instagram posts. In one clip, the Duchess of Sussex is seen dancing around a kitchen island with happy birthday balloons at their residence in Montecito, California. Meghan Markle has faced criticism for the Instagram posts she shared in honour of her 45th birthday.

Birthday Posts on Instagram

In another post on Instagram, the former actress chuckles as she tries to place a party hat on one of her dogs. Meghan's birthday posts were labelled 'cringeworthy' by royal watchers, suggesting Meghan Markle wanted to ensure everyone was aware it was her special day despite the announcement that Princess Eugenie had given birth.

'She was dancing with a little plastic crown and a t-shirt that said 'It's giving Mrs.' She wants everyone to know that she's still fun-loving, she's still in love with Harry, Harry's in love with her and all is well in Montecito.'

Comments under Markle's post shine a negative light on a fun birthday post: 'Wow. This is pretty interesting. Look how far the mighty have fallen. She could have been wearing a real crown, but instead, now she's just wearing a plastic crown on her birthday.'

Markle also posted two snaps of herself leaping into a swimming pool clutching balloons, which could suggest Meghan Markle was trying to demonstrate how 'fun and silly' she can be. 'This is how the Sussexes celebrate birthdays, not the Royal Family who are rigid and boring,' fans speculate online. The concession is that the post 'was a lot, but very Meghan.'