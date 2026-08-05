Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl born at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday, 3 August 2026. The arrival makes the couple parents of three and adds another member to the British royal line of succession.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Princess Eugenie posted a photo of her daughter and wrote: 'Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie.'

Princess Eugenie Gives Birth to Her Third Baby

Buckingham Palace formally confirmed the arrival in a statement released on behalf of the couple.

'Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal,' the Palace said.

🎉🍼 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.



The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces.



Their Majesties The King… pic.twitter.com/6CvFVzX43h — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2026

The statement added that King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family were 'delighted' to have been informed of the news.

The statement further confirmed that both mother and baby are doing well. The hospital where the birth took place has not been publicly identified.

Read more Princess Eugenie Shares First Heartfelt Words After Welcoming Baby Girl: 'We Are Beyond in Love' Princess Eugenie Shares First Heartfelt Words After Welcoming Baby Girl: 'We Are Beyond in Love'

The birth marks a significant moment for the couple, who have welcomed their first daughter after previously having two sons.

Who Are Princess Eugenie's Children?

The newborn joins two older brothers, 5-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and 3-year-old Ernest Brooksbank.

August, the couple's first child, was born in February 2021, while Ernest arrived in May 2023. Their new daughter is therefore the first girl in the Brooksbank household, bringing the family to five.

Princess Eugenie announced her third pregnancy in May 2026, sharing a photograph of August and Ernest holding an ultrasound image. Buckingham Palace said at the time that the boys were 'very excited' to welcome another sibling.

The new arrival is also the third grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Baby's Name and Royal Title

The newborn's name has not yet been announced. Princess Eugenie referred to her as 'Baby Girl Brooksbank' in her Instagram announcement, while Buckingham Palace described her simply as the couple's daughter.

The baby will not automatically receive the title of princess or the HRH style. Princess Eugenie's children do not hold royal titles under the current arrangements governing royal styles.

The newborn is expected to use the Brooksbank surname, like her older brothers. Despite not having a royal title, she remains a member of the wider Royal Family and is 15th in line to the British throne, behind August and Ernest.

Why Was the Baby Born in Portugal?

Princess Eugenie and her husband have an established connection to Portugal, where they have a home. The couple also use Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace when they are in the UK.

The Lisbon birth reflects the family's links to Portugal, where the couple has spent significant time in recent years. They have largely maintained a private family life since marrying at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in October 2018.

Princess Eugenie's announcement offered the public its first glimpse of the newborn, who was pictured wearing a pale outfit, a delicate white headband and tiny socks.