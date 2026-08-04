Princess Eugenie's third child, a baby girl born in Lisbon on Monday 3 August, will be 15th in line to the throne. The royal announced her arrival, saying she and husband Jack Brooksbank are 'beyond in love' with their new daughter, currently known as Baby Girl Brooksbank.

The child, born at 18:20 BST at a hospital in the Portuguese capital and weighing 6lb 9oz, is the couple's third child. The new arrival joins big brothers August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born in 2021, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, born in 2023.

'Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank,' Eugenie wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph. 'We are beyond in love with our girlie,' she added, and the post has received thousands of congratulatory comments.

Eugenie, 36, confirmed her pregnancy in May with a photograph of August and Ernest holding a baby scan. That post was captioned: 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026.'

In its official statement, Buckingham Palace said Eugenie and Brooksbank 'are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter' and confirmed the Lisbon birth details. The Palace added that 'Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.'

Who Is 15th in Line? How Eugenie's New Baby Shifts the Succession

The baby girl will not hold an HRH style and is not expected to become a working royal. Her birth still nudges the line of succession, placing her 15th in line, just ahead of her great-uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.

When Eugenie and her elder sister Princess Beatrice were born, they arrived as HRHs in a different royal climate. Both sisters retain their titles today but carry out no official duties on behalf of the Crown. Eugenie works as a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in Mayfair. Brooksbank has built a career in hospitality and marketing.

The baby is also the fifth grandchild of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Beatrice has two daughters and a stepson with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie's three children complete that side of the family.

Andrew himself remains outside the public fold. He was stripped of his royal titles, styles and honours by King Charles last year, following renewed scrutiny over his association with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Why Eugenie Chose Lisbon and What It Says About Modern Royal Life

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The choice of Lisbon over London for the birth reflects the couple's lifestyle. Eugenie and Brooksbank own a home in Portugal and are understood to spend much of their time there, returning to Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, when in the UK.

Buckingham Palace's statement followed a familiar template for royal births, but the surrounding detail was less choreographed. There was no hospital-steps photocall, no bank of cameras, and no official name released within hours, with the couple said to be taking their time to settle on one.

The birth does not change the working core of the monarchy. However, the quiet Instagram announcement, the Lisbon setting and the absence of formal ceremony reflect how more junior royals now often manage major family moments away from the traditional spotlight.