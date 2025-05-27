For years, B2B companies have relied on the same growth playbook: sales reps, event budgets, outbound cadences, and expensive consultants. But in today's content-first economy, that old playbook is breaking down—and one founder is building the new one from the ground up.

Eric, founder of Virio, believes content is today's most underutilised lever in B2B growth. And he's not just saying that; he's built a company to prove it.

From Gaming Rankings to Growth Hacking

Before he ever ran a business, Eric was ranked among North America's top League of Legends players. That experience taught him more than just quick reflexes. 'Gaming trained me to see patterns, optimise strategies, and compete at a high level,' he says. 'I just ended up applying that mindset to startups.'

After transitioning from gaming, Eric launched a media and fashion brand that amassed 1.3 million followers on Instagram. That experience introduced him to the power of content and audience building and gave him a front-row seat to what most businesses miss.

'I kept seeing B2B companies with great products and smart teams but no brand. No voice. No content strategy,' he says. 'They were invisible in a world where visibility drives growth.'

The Opportunity No One's Talking About

Eric points to a shift happening quietly across LinkedIn and other professional platforms. 'Everyone's focused on ads, outbound, and events. But the real opportunity is organic content. It's underpriced, underused, and insanely effective when done right.'

That's where Virio comes in.

Built as a performance-driven content engine, Virio helps B2B companies turn ideas into revenue-generating assets across LinkedIn, newsletters, landing pages, and more. The company blends strategy, storytelling, and data to help clients exceed their weight in a noisy market.

'Too many agencies focus on brand awareness. We focus on buyer awareness,' Eric says. 'It's not about going viral. It's about reaching the right people with the right message at the right time.'

Why Content, Why Now

While legacy tactics still drive most B2B marketing, Eric sees content as the next great unlock. 'We're still early in the content wave,' he says. 'The platforms are maturing. The buyers are younger. They're not picking up cold calls; they're consuming content. If you're not showing up there, you're not even in the conversation.'

Virio's approach is lean and agile and always tied to business outcomes. 'We're not selling creativity. We're selling growth,' he says.

Playing the Long Game

Eric's goal with Virio isn't just to build a high-performing agency; it's to change how B2B companies think about content. He's already worked with early-stage startups and established players, helping them launch content programs that drive pipelines, not just impressions.

'We're building the kind of company we wish existed when we were on the inside,' he says. 'Fast, strategic, and allergic to fluff.'

And in a space where everyone talks about differentiation, Virio's edge is simple: they execute.