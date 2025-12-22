Sony has confirmed that its next-generation console is officially in development, fuelling speculation that the PlayStation 6 could arrive as early as 2028. While the company has stopped short of naming the device or detailing its features, growing evidence suggests Sony is also preparing a handheld companion console.

The prospect has excited some fans, but it has also raised concerns about affordability and access at a time when gaming hardware prices are already being heavily criticised.

The potential move comes as handheld gaming enjoys a resurgence, led by Nintendo, Valve and Microsoft-linked devices. With competition intensifying, Sony appears keen to avoid being left behind.

However, analysts and players alike are concerned that launching both a home console and a handheld could drive up costs, fragment Sony's audience and place next-generation PlayStation hardware out of reach for many consumers.

Handheld Speculation Gathers Momentum

Tech YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead has repeatedly claimed that Sony is planning a PS6 launch in late 2027 or early 2028, alongside a handheld console designed to run PlayStation games on the go.

In a recent episode of the Broken Silicon podcast, the insider suggested that Sony has made changes to PlayStation 5 software development kits to prioritise support for Low Power Mode.

According to these claims, Sony is ensuring that PlayStation games can run under 'different available CPU configurations', allowing them to operate efficiently at lower power levels.

While such features can reduce energy consumption on a standard PS5, the emphasis on power saving has been widely interpreted as preparation for a handheld device, where battery life is critical.

Handheld systems such as the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch demonstrate how performance and portability must be carefully balanced. Poor battery life can undermine the appeal of portable gaming, and Sony appears keen to avoid that pitfall if it re-enters the handheld market after the mixed reception of the PlayStation Vita.

Backward Compatibility And Access Concerns

Another key factor is backward compatibility. The success of Nintendo's ecosystem has shown that allowing players to carry forward their existing libraries can be crucial when launching new hardware.

By encouraging PS5 developers to support Low Power Mode now, Sony may ensure that current games run smoothly on a future PS6 handheld without excessive battery drain.

However, this move also raises questions about cost and access. Launching two new devices simultaneously could push prices higher, especially as semiconductor costs and research expenses continue to rise. Fans have already expressed anxiety online about the potential price of the PS6, with some fearing that a premium home console plus a handheld could exceed $700.00 (£553.00) combined at launch.

Such pricing would risk alienating parts of Sony's audience, particularly younger players and those in regions with lower disposable income. While Sony has not discussed pricing, the concern reflects broader unease about the escalating cost of gaming.

Timeline Still Unconfirmed

Sony itself has remained cautious. In a recent video, PlayStation's chief architect, Mark Cerny, discussed the company's ongoing collaboration with AMD, describing new technology he hopes to implement in a future console 'in a few years' time'. The phrasing suggests a 2028 release at the earliest, aligning with the longer end of current rumours.

Cerny also noted that much of the technology envisioned for the next PlayStation is still in simulation, indicating that development remains at an early stage. Historically, Sony has revealed its consoles relatively late in the cycle, meaning a full PS6 unveiling may not occur until months before launch.

For now, the idea of a PS6 handheld remains unconfirmed. Sony has not officially announced a portable console or even confirmed the PlayStation 6 moniker.

Yet the growing focus on power efficiency, combined with intensifying competition in handheld gaming, suggests the company is at least keeping the option firmly on the table.