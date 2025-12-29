January 2025's PlayStation Plus lineup will be revealed against the backdrop of Sony's most significant policy shift in years, with the company preparing to wind down guaranteed PS4 support for its monthly games.

That change has made predictions more difficult, but also more intriguing. The service itself has evolved far beyond its original remit. With another transition looming, the January PS Plus free games could offer clues about how Sony intends to reposition PlayStation Plus for the years ahead.

A PS5-First Statement Month

Starting in January 2026, Sony will no longer guarantee PS4 titles as part of the monthly PlayStation Plus lineup, says Gamerant.

Although January 2025 technically arrives before that deadline, it could act as a soft launch for the new philosophy. Historically, when platforms are phased out, Sony has reduced the number of monthly games while increasing their perceived value.

This makes it likely that January 2025 will include two blockbuster PS5 titles rather than a mixed, cross-generation selection. The aim would be to reinforce the importance of the PlayStation 5 while avoiding backlash from subscribers who still expect premium content as part of their Essential tier benefits.

Mortal Kombat and Sniper Elite lead the pack

One strong candidate is Mortal Kombat 11 in its PS5-enhanced form. The game remains popular, content-rich, and immediately recognisable, offering Sony a safe but crowd-pleasing option. With its complete roster of 38 characters and cinematic story modes, it fits the profile of a headline title designed to justify the subscription on its own.

Another likely inclusion is Sniper Elite: Resistance. As a more recent release tied closely to PS5 hardware, it would reinforce Sony's shift toward modern-only experiences.

Its World War II setting and tactical focus also provide genre variety, something Sony often prioritises in its monthly selections. A tie-in with the popularity of Sniper Elite 5 would further strengthen its case.

A Tactical RPG To Balance the Lineup

To complement two action-heavy games, Sony may look to add a strategy title such as Tactics Ogre Reborn. The remaster has been praised for modernising a classic without losing its depth, making it appealing to both long-time fans and newcomers.

Including it would help Sony demonstrate that PlayStation Plus still caters to diverse tastes, even as the service becomes more PS5-centric.

Classic games and remakes have been big the last couple of years with titles like Final Fantasy Tactics. The launch of this title into the free games category wouldn't feel out of place.

The Elden Ring Wildcard

Perhaps the most interesting possibility is Elden Ring Nightreign. While it would be a costly inclusion, its addition would make strategic sense.

With Elden Ring Nightreign reportedly enjoying strong momentum, Sony could use PlayStation Plus as a way to entice hesitant players to finally try it out. It would be a bold move, but one that could redefine expectations for monthly games in the PS5 era.

It's not new for Sony to release multiplayer games into the PS Plus lineup even if the games aren't dated yet. Doing this will allow more players to hop into Elden Rign Nightreign which is still getting regular content updates from the developer.

Sony is likely to announce the first round of free games for its new policy within the coming weeks. Hopefully, the first games make a big enough impact to make players love the new corporate decision.