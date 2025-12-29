Sony PlayStation Plus, Sony's long-standing subscription service, has undergone substantial changes since its launch in 2010. Where it initially offered monthly free games and exclusive discounts, Sony made it a pre-requisite for playing PS4 and PS5 titles over time.

Sony merged PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Now, its game streaming service, a couple of years ago. They introduced three tiers: the Essential tier, the Extra tier, and the Premium tier.

The first tier kept its PS Plus experience with monthly free games and online multiplayer, along with some additional perks. The Extra tier granted users with instant access to PS4 and PS5 titles. The Premium tier combined all of the benefits from the Essential and the Extra tiers, plus a retro games selection.

From January 2026, PlayStation Plus announced a shift in how Essential tier subscribers can enjoy their games. PlayStation 4 games will no longer be offered to PS Plus members, but there is a possibility of having cross-gen games on both platforms, according to Gamerant, which also predicts subscribers may only start getting two free games in the PS Plus free games lineup in its latest revamp.

Sony is set to unveil the free PS Plus games on Wednesday, 31 December.

Radical Changes in the Lineup

Initially, as reported by Playstation Lifestyle, Sony announced occasionally offering PS4 games on PS Plus starting January 2026, affecting PS Plus subscribers instantly.

In the November report, Sony stated, 'As many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit, PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit starting January 2026.'

Since the announcement, Sony's membership platform notes, 'From January 2026, PS4 games will be added only intermittently,' which likely means the regular PS4 game drops are no longer guaranteed, as opposed to their initial announcement of 'occasionally' adding these games.

This means Sony is shifting the focus on PS5 players, urging players who want to maximise their subscription to upgrade to a PS5. In addition, PS Plus' free games lineup for December 2025 already leans heavily towards PS5 games, while PS4 titles are limited to those with PS5 versions.

In Summary

Despite the notable shifts, Sony has committed to let subscribers get access to already redeemed games, including PS4 titles. Prioritising PS5 games and making PS4 title offers sporadic on PlayStation Plus is a fundamental shift highlighting how most players are now shifting to the PS5.

PlayStation fans are actively anticipating the announcement for the official roster of the January 2026 free games, with the Essential tier drop on 31 December.

Community discussions, particularly the r/PlayStationPlus subreddit, show fans waiting for titles such as Sniper Elite Resistance, Scooby Doo Nights of 100, Pirate Takuza in Hawaii, Rogue Trader, Octopath Traveller 2, and Battlefield 1,5, and 6.