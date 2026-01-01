Russia's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, has disclosed that President Vladimir Putin issued orders to expand a security buffer into Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions in 2026. Revealed during a frontline inspection, this directive signals a potential escalation as international peace efforts gain momentum. The announcement comes amid disputed drone strikes and growing civilian hardships, casting a shadow over hopes for resolution.

Military Directives and Recent Gains

Gerasimov, addressing troops before Russia's New Year holidays, said Putin has tasked forces with carving out buffer zones to protect border residents in Belgorod and Kursk. He called December's advances the most intense yet, with Russian troops seizing over 700 square kilometres of territory.

This expansion builds on the earlier liberation of Russia's Kursk region and the initial creation of buffers in Ukraine's border areas.

The orders reflect Putin's May announcement to create such zones after Ukraine's incursion into Kursk. Analysts see this as a strategic push to secure Russian frontiers, though it risks prolonging the war. Gerasimov's visit to a command post in the northern group of forces highlighted ongoing operations, with troops advancing deeper into Ukrainian defences.

The Contested Drone Strike on Putin's Residence

The revelation follows Russian claims of a Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's Valdai palace in late December, which Moscow portrays as justification for intensified actions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that 91 drones targeted the Novgorod region residence but provided no concrete evidence. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed it as a "hoax," insisting no such strike occurred.

US intelligence, including a CIA assessment, concludes Ukraine was not aiming at Putin's home, viewing the claims as potential propaganda to derail peace negotiations. Former US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker expressed doubts, questioning why Ukraine would risk such a reckless act amid talks.

Military expert Cameron Chell echoed this, calling the accusations hard to fathom. Russian media later released a purported drone flight map, but Ukrainian sources labelled it fabricated.

This incident has prompted threats from Russian officials against Zelenskiy, further straining diplomatic relations. Commentators suggest it serves as a pretext for Moscow to justify more aggression, especially as US President Donald Trump's team pushes for a ceasefire.

Zelenskiy's Defiant Response and Peace Implications

Zelenskiy called Moscow's 2026 plans for Sumy and Kharkiv "mad," vowing fierce resistance to defend the regions. He urged international allies to increase support, warning that ceding territory would further embolden Russia. This stance aligns with Ukraine's ongoing counterstrikes, including attacks on Russian energy facilities such as an oil plant in Tuapse and a Black Sea port.

The buffer zone expansion undermines emerging peace frameworks, especially given Trump's reported anger over the Valdai claims. Experts from the Institute for the Study of War have mapped potential zones, highlighting risks to Ukrainian sovereignty. As Putin encourages more Russians to join the fight and expresses confidence in victory, the conflict's trajectory appears set to continue.

Civilian Toll and Humanitarian Concerns

Amid these developments, civilians bear the brunt. In Odesa, Russian drone strikes killed a seven-month-old baby and injured others, causing widespread power, heat, and water outages. Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko called it a disaster and pleaded for peace. Similar incidents in Bila Tserkva wounded residents, increasing calls for humanitarian aid.

On the Russian side, Ukrainian strikes wounded two in Tuapse, disrupting infrastructure. These exchanges show the war's grinding impact, with no end in sight despite diplomatic efforts.

Putin's orders add urgency to the crisis, forcing global leaders to reassess their de-escalation strategies. The coming months will test the resilience of both nations and the effectiveness of international mediation.